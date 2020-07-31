Left Menu
SBI provides financial help to NGOs for distribution of ration

The country's largest bank State Bank of India has provided financial assistance to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for distribution of ration packets among the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, a bank official said Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The country's largest bank State Bank of India has provided financial assistance to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for distribution of ration packets among the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, a bank official said Friday. The bank has also provided 25 ventilators and various other medical equipment to hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to support fight against the pandemic, said SBI Bhopal Circle's Chief General Manager A Rama Mohan Rao.

Rao flagged off a Ration Rath of Sewa Bharti in Bhopal on Thursday for distribution of ration packets.

