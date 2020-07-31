Left Menu
Development News Edition

Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi

In respect of disclosure regarding litigation involving the issuer, or its directors or promoters or subsidiaries, Sebi said those which will have adverse impact on the issuer need to be disclosed. "Merchant banker, issuer and the bond Issue committee (wherever applicable), may determine the materiality thresholds...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:36 IST
Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi
Representative image

Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received certain queries from market participants seeking guidance on interpretation of some of the provisions of amended Municipal Regulations.

Sebi said issuers will have to disclose details of all borrowings along with outstanding amount of borrowings during the three years for which the audited financial information is being included in the offer document. Further, revenue grant received and spent during the last three years along with separate disclosures of refundable grants will have to be disclosed in the document, it added.

With regard to due diligence, Sebi said merchant banker(s) may rely on the summarised English translations of the various non-financial documents, legal papers which are in the regional language of the respective issuers while carrying out due diligence. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said guidance note is being provided for benefit of issuers and market participants.

The regulator, in November 2019, came out with a detailed disclosure framework for entities seeking listing of municipal debt securities issued on private placement basis. In respect of disclosure regarding litigation involving the issuer, or its directors or promoters or subsidiaries, Sebi said those which will have adverse impact on the issuer need to be disclosed.

"Merchant banker, issuer and the bond Issue committee (wherever applicable), may determine the materiality thresholds... after taking into account litigations which may have a material adverse impact on the issuer or the projects to be funded from the proceeds of the issue of municipal bonds. "The thresholds so determined shall be disclosed in the offer document," Sebi said in a guidance note issued on Wednesday.

Under the norms, an eligible issuer or its promoters or directors should not have restrained from accessing the securities market; should not have been named in the list of the wilful defaulters; and any of its promoter or director has not been declared as a fugitive economic offender. In the case of non-corporate issuers, Sebi said the eligibility conditions will apply on the members of the bond issue committee, which comprise of senior executive officers of the issuer and headed by the municipal commissioner or an officer of equivalent.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cast as Belarusian "Joan of Arc", ex-teacher rallies thousands against veteran leader

Just weeks after emerging from political obscurity to run for president, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya took the stage as darkness fell on Thursday and addressed the biggest opposition rally in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Occasio...

Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committ...

Fiat Chrysler muscles through, green shoots in North America

Fiat Chrysler overcame coronavirus-related factory shutdowns to post losses that were not as bad as feared, and the company predicted improvement for the remainder of 2020. The Italian-American automaker lost just over USD 1.2 billion, 1.05...

Channing Tatum, Scooter Braun to produce Lady Macbeth musical for Amazon

Amazon Studios is developing a teenage Lady Macbeth musical that will be produced by actor Channing Tatum and entrepreneur Scooter Braun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SJ Inwards will pen the script while John McPhail is attached to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020