Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big Tech surge props up Wall Street, though caution reigns

Strong gains for Big Tech stocks are helping to prop up Wall Street in early Friday trading following blowout profit reports from some of the market's most influential companies. Amazon, Apple and Facebook each reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected late Thursday, and each rose at least 4% in morning trading.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:29 IST
Big Tech surge props up Wall Street, though caution reigns

Strong gains for Big Tech stocks are helping to prop up Wall Street in early Friday trading following blowout profit reports from some of the market's most influential companies. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher after the first half hour of trading, on track to close out its fourth straight winning month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28 points, or 0.1%, at 26,285, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, and the big gains for tech stocks had the Nasdaq composite up 0.8%.

Despite the steadiness for indexes, caution was still clearly present across markets as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cloud the economy's prospects, along with gridlock in Congress that's holding up more aid for it. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered close to its lowest level since it dropped to a record low in March. Gold also briefly rose above $2,000 per ounce for the first time, while nearly three out of four stocks in the S&P 500 were lower. The market's gains once again were largely powered by big tech-oriented stocks. Amazon, Apple and Facebook each reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected late Thursday, and each rose at least 4% in morning trading. These are three of the biggest companies in the world, making up nearly 13% of the S&P 500 themselves, so their movements hold great sway over indexes.

Without the trio, the S&P 500 would have been down about half a percent in morning trading. Apple was particularly influential following what one analyst called a “Picasso-like performance” for its latest quarter. Google's parent company, another behemoth in the market, also reported stronger profit than analysts had forecast, but its stock stumbled.

All four stocks nevertheless are still up more than 10% so far in 2020, towering over the S&P 500's gain of less than 1%. Amazon is up 72%. Not only are they growing faster than the rest of the market, some investors have even been begun seeing them as safer bets than other stocks because the pandemic is pushing more people online and directly into their wheelhouses. It's a far cry from 20 years ago when tech stocks were seen as the riskiest investments.

The gains for tech helped to mask sharp weakness for companies that most need the economy to reopen and the pandemic to subside, such as in the travel industry. Expedia Group slumped 8.1% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 after it reported even weaker quarterly results than Wall Street expected. Its CEO called it “likely the worst quarter the travel industry has seen in modern history.” MGM Resorts fell 5.1%, and Norwegian Cruise Line lost 3.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.55% from 0.54% late Thursday. Gold for delivery in December rose 0.8% to $1,983.10 per ounce after earlier climbing as high as $2,005.40.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $40.16 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.1% to $43.31 per barrel. In Europe, Germany's DAX returned 0.7%, and France's CAC 40 was close to flat. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.5%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.8%, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.8% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5%..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4 net loss at Rs 148.65 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 148.65 crore for the quarter ended on March 2020. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 74.67 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Lif...

India not close to situation for debt monetisation, says former RBI chief Subbarao

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao on Friday said India is not close to the situation where the central bank has to go for debt monetisation amid rising government spending and falling revenue collection due to the COVID-19 crisis. The case for...

Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to remain closed on weekends

The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will remain closed on weekends and night curfew will continue in the Union territory, as per guidelines issued by the administration on Friday. Odd-even system will be reintroduced in selected congested markets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020