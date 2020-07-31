OnMobile Global appoints Krish Seshadri as CEO

Left Menu
OnMobile Global Ltd, a mobile content and entertainment services provider, on Friday said it has appointed Krish Seshadri as its chief executive officer, effective August 3. Previously, Seshadri has held leadership roles at social gaming pioneer Zynga, digital content leader AOL-Verizon and Facebook. "We are delighted to have Krish join us as CEO.

OnMobile Global Ltd, a mobile content and entertainment services provider, on Friday said it has appointed Krish Seshadri as its chief executive officer, effective August 3. Most recently, Seshadri served as the CEO of Monster.com's operations across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East, according to a statement.

He has over two decades of experience in leading technology, digital and mobile product businesses across APAC, US and Europe. Previously, Seshadri has held leadership roles at social gaming pioneer Zynga, digital content leader AOL-Verizon and Facebook.

"We are delighted to have Krish join us as CEO. "His rich experience building global businesses in consumer internet, mobile and gaming...will help us accelerate our strategy and transformation in the fast-growing mobile entertainment and gaming space," Francois-Charles Sirois, executive chairman of OnMobile, said.

