Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shift to market economy from nationalised system causing RBI-govt tensions: Acharya

Both Patel and Acharya launched their books last month, and the latter said RBI lost its governor at “the altar of financial stability”. Meanwhile, when asked if he will return to India, Acharya said he is back to spending time with his family in the US right now but would like to give back to the country in the future as well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:45 IST
Shift to market economy from nationalised system causing RBI-govt tensions: Acharya

A shift to being a market-based economy from a nationalised system has led to simmering tensions between the Reserve Bank and the government and questions over the central bank's independence, former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya has said. The economist, who went back to teaching in the US after his surprise resignation from the RBI ahead of his term's end last year, said India continues to be in his heart and he would like to "give back" to the country in the future as well.

Acharya, who resigned after run-ins with the government last year, said the dip in financial savings is also another reason which can explain the disagreements between Mint Road and North Block. It can be noted that a slew of central bank governors in recent times have flagged the issue of autonomy, and pointed to instances where there were disagreements both in rate setting – where the government wants an accommodatory stance – and also regulatory aspects.

"Over discussions with former governors and deputy governors, I seem to have found one explanation for why I think these pressures are now sort of simmering more. I think it is because we have moved from being a nationalised economy to a market economy,” Acharya said during a discussion organised by Bhavan's SPJIMR. Citing former Governor Y V Reddy, Acharya said in the olden days, there was the central government, the RBI and the public sector banks made for a “Hindu undivided family arrangement”, wherein all the requirements of the stakeholders were easily handled.

“This Hindu undivided family arrangement isn't what the economy is about anymore. There are markets, private sector firms are borrowing both domestically and internationally,” Acharya said. Apart from the shift in the character of the economy, there is also a dip in the financial savings of the countrymen in the last decade which makes resources scarcer, he said.

"Growth is slowing, the fiscal (math) is becoming over-stretched rather than consolidating, and the household savings rates are coming down,” he explained. “This is creating pressures in the same arrangement that we had before because the government needs to borrow, reduce its bills in one way or the other and everyone wants to turn to the central bank to accommodate whatever policies it can so that in one way or the other,” Acharya said.

Acharya said in his newly launched book on financial stability, he has given nearly half a dozen specific examples of “fiscal dominance” to illustrate that pressures are “very pervasive and across board”. It can be noted that at the peak of difference between the government and the RBI, which started with the former invoking a never-used law to give directions to the latter, Acharya had made the “wrath of the markets” speech, warning that the markets will punish if the government interferes in the central bank. A little over a month after the speech, Governor Urjit Patel resigned, which was followed with a similar move by Acharya. Both Patel and Acharya launched their books last month, and the latter said RBI lost its governor at “the altar of financial stability”.

Meanwhile, when asked if he will return to India, Acharya said he is back to spending time with his family in the US right now but would like to give back to the country in the future as well. "...if the right opportunity comes, India will always be and is always inside my heart and (I) would like to give back. I still think I have something to give back," he said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA arrests six more people and conducts searches at 6 places in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested six more people and conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, an official said on Sunday. The agency has so far arrested 10 people in the case of s...

Motor racing-The bad news is behind us, says McLaren's Brown

McLaren are in good financial shape after a troubled start to a year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Formula One teams chief executive Zak Brown told reporters at the British Grand Prix.The McLaren Group secured a 150 milli...

Assam govt issues guidelines on permissible activities in the state

The Assam government has issued guidelines regarding permissible activities in the state which will come into effect from 7 PM on Sunday and remain valid till 7 PM of August 14. Inter-district movement is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only....

Arjun Kapoor recommends fun movies to watch on Friendship Day

Just load the snack trays, guys Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday recommended few fun movies that are in for a perfect watch on Friendship Day. The day is the right time to rekindle the bond with our partners in crime and so are many B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020