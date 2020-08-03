KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,192 crore
Infrastructure major KEC International said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,192 crore across various businesses.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:47 IST
Infrastructure major KEC International said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,192 crore across various businesses.Its transmission and distribution business along with SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 821 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Malaysia, Africa and the Americas. The urban infrastructure business has secured an order of Rs 146 crore from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) for construction of a via-duct along with station for the phase one extension.
The civil business has secured an order of Rs 57 crore for infra works in the warehouse space in India. The cables business has secured orders of Rs 168 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects. "Our T&D order book continues to grow in the backdrop of orders secured across various geographies," said Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal.
"We are particularly enthused by the second-order win from Kochi Metro which enables us to further strengthen our presence in the urban infra sector. The entry of our civil business in the warehouse space opens up a large opportunity for us in this growing area," he said in a statement. KEC International is the flagship company of four billion-dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries (includes EPC and supply). (ANI)
