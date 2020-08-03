Left Menu
Development News Edition

KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,192 crore

Infrastructure major KEC International said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,192 crore across various businesses.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:47 IST
KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,192 crore
The company is executing infrastructure projects in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major KEC International said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,192 crore across various businesses.Its transmission and distribution business along with SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 821 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Malaysia, Africa and the Americas. The urban infrastructure business has secured an order of Rs 146 crore from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) for construction of a via-duct along with station for the phase one extension.

The civil business has secured an order of Rs 57 crore for infra works in the warehouse space in India. The cables business has secured orders of Rs 168 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects. "Our T&D order book continues to grow in the backdrop of orders secured across various geographies," said Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal.

"We are particularly enthused by the second-order win from Kochi Metro which enables us to further strengthen our presence in the urban infra sector. The entry of our civil business in the warehouse space opens up a large opportunity for us in this growing area," he said in a statement. KEC International is the flagship company of four billion-dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries (includes EPC and supply). (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Scientists create artificial skin able to feel; NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts cap historic odyssey aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsuleU.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon,...

PM Modi and President of Afghanistan exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid ul Adha. President Ghani thanked Prime ...

Former TN player Malolan to miss out on stint as CPL team assistant coach

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan, who had been roped in as assistantstrategy coach by CPL side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the 2020 tournament, will not be a part of the event. The 31-year old, who is also head of scouti...

BCCI has shown disrespect to country by continuing with Chinese sponsor for IPL: SJM

Shocked over the BCCIs decision to continue with the Chinese sponsors for the IPL, the RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch SJM on Monday said people should consider boycotting the T-20 cricket league. The Board of Control for Cricket in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020