Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhathri Ayurveda Forays Into the Health and Wellness Segment With First-Of-Its Kind Vitamin C Rich, Preservative-Free Chyavanaprasham

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., a renowned brand of herbal and natural products in South India, today announced its foray into the health and wellness segment, with its first-of-its kind Vitamin C rich Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:39 IST
Dhathri Ayurveda Forays Into the Health and Wellness Segment With First-Of-Its Kind Vitamin C Rich, Preservative-Free Chyavanaprasham

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., a renowned brand of herbal and natural products in South India, today announced its foray into the health and wellness segment, with its first-of-its kind Vitamin C rich Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham. Fortified with 53.5% real Amla, along with the goodness of 46 natural herbs, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham is a powerful immunity booster with zero preservatives and no added sugar. With over 300 years of heritage in Ayurveda and more than two decades of harnessing the goodness and efficacy of natural herbs, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham has been formulated as per the ancient classical text – Sahasrayogam. Prepared through a synergistic blend of concentrated, nutrient-rich herbs, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham is a highly effective health supplement that significantly strengthens the body’s resistance to diseases, promotes respiratory wellness, boosts healthy cognitive functioning and rejuvenates the entire system. Free from all harmful chemicals and preservatives like potassium sorbate, it is naturally sweetened with palm jaggery that helps in improving overall metabolism.

Talking about the launch, Bipin Cherian, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Today, we are living in times where the need for enhanced immunity and resistance to illness has become paramount in the lives of people and has taken precedence over every other aspect of health and wellness. Along with this, we are also witnessing the growing adoption of Ayurveda as a way of life and preference for natural alternatives over other forms of preventive care. Moreover, 100% natural chyavanaprasham has been highly appreciated world over for possessing multiple health benefits and addressing the preventive, promotive, and curative aspects of health. Recognizing these shifts and preferences, we have launched the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham; a revolutionary formulation in the immunity boosting segment.” “Based on our extensive knowledge of Ayurvedic formulations, and prepared through a rigorous process of carefully hand-picked ingredients mixed in the right proportions and in the right manner, the Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham is a highly potent source for Vitamin C. At Dhathri, we have always been committed towards improving the overall health and wellness of our consumers using 100 % natural and effective solutions and we are confident that our product will gain wide acceptance across the country,” he added. The Dhathri Ayurveda Chyavanaprasham will be launched in a 500 gm jar priced at INR 295 and will be available exclusively on www.amazon.in beginning 6th Aug 2020.

About Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. Dhathri Ayurveda is a leading brand of herbal and natural products in South India. Based out of Kerala and founded by Dr. Saji Kumar in 2003, Dhathri Ayurveda belongs to an esteemed family of Ayurveda doctors who have diligently preserved the knowledge and practices of Ayurvedic science for over 3 centuries. With a state-of-the art R&D facility spanning 36000 square feet, 500+ employees and over 100 products in the personal care and health wellness segment, Dhathri continues to be one of the most trusted brands from Kerala.

For more information, visit www.dhathri.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Dhathri Chyavanaprasham PWR PWR

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

1,384 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 1,384 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 37,681, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 14,349 cases are active, 23,073 are recovered c...

Heavy rains: Holiday declared for govt offices in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall in the metropolis and neighbouring areas. Heavy showers caused water-logging at several places in the cit...

London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps

London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results. The oil major rose 6.3 and was on tra...

Disburse pension to elderly on time; provide PPE, face masks to people in old age homes: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday said pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment PPE, sanitizers and face masks during the persisting C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020