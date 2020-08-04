Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panchshil Realty's Office Portfolio First in APAC to Meet British Safety Council's Global Benchmarks for COVID-19 Related Control Measures

Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises landmark projects like EON Free Zone, World Trade Centre, Business Bay and the International Convention Centre, and its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, T-Systems, UBS, VMWare and Vodafone among many others. The British Safety Council's Assurance Assessment says, "Panchshil Realty's senior leadership has demonstrated commitment to manage, prevent and control transmission of COVID-19 and ensure the safe return of employees and tenants to their respective workplaces on lifting of the lockdown.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:39 IST
Panchshil Realty's Office Portfolio First in APAC to Meet British Safety Council's Global Benchmarks for COVID-19 Related Control Measures

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty and British Safety Council today announced a new milestone in workplace safety in the corporate real estate sector in India in the context of COVID-19 and safe return to work. Panchshil Realty has become the first and only real estate group in India and in the entire Asia-Pacific Region to have benchmarked and independently validated its COVID-19 related control measures at its workplaces, against stringent global safety standards as laid down by the British Safety Council.

Following a rigorous auditing process, the British Safety Council's Assurance Statement confirms that at the time of audit, Panchshil Realty has implemented, proper and adequate policies, procedures and arrangements relating to control of COVID-19 within the workplace, across 15 million square feet of its office parks portfolio. Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises landmark projects like EON Free Zone, World Trade Centre, Business Bay and the International Convention Centre, and its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, T-Systems, UBS, VMWare and Vodafone among many others.

The British Safety Council's Assurance Assessment says, "Panchshil Realty's senior leadership has demonstrated commitment to manage, prevent and control transmission of COVID-19 and ensure the safe return of employees and tenants to their respective workplaces on lifting of the lockdown. Proper health and safety measures commensurate with the nature and scale of operational activities were put in place as early as March 2020, even before the nationwide lockdown was announced." "Panchshil has demonstrated suitably effective management of COVID-19 related risks within the workplace and associated operational activities which is in accordance with the Indian government and British Safety Council guidelines," it adds. Vijitsingh Thopte, Vice President-Facility Management at Panchshil Realty said, "In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the health and wellbeing of our staff, associates and allied stakeholders is our priority. Amongst the more than twenty-four steps taken by us, notable measures include making suitable physical adjustments to our facilities and workplaces in respect of access, egress, emergency event management, PPE, cleaning regimes, use of elevators, movement and flow of persons within the premises, waste management, social distancing controls, welfare, hygiene controls and the like." British Safety Council guidance takes account of current good practice, including information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - Government of India guidelines, the World Health Organisation (WHO), The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Congratulating Panchshil Realty for achieving a global safety benchmark, Mike Robinson, CEO, British Safety Council said, "As lockdowns have eased and more and more people have started returning to work it is right that workers and employers want to have confidence that every possible step has been taken to keep workplaces safe. With the COVID-19 Assurance Assessment, Panchshil Realty has shown that their protocols and associated control arrangements were in accordance with current government and sector specific guidelines at the time of the review and arrangements for continual monitoring of their effectiveness were in place." British Safety Council's COVID-19 Assurance Assessment provides a framework for organizations to develop and implement robust and relevant protocols and arrangements designed to effectively manage the risk of transmission of COVID-19 as far as is reasonably practicable within their workplace. The COVID-19 risk management processes undertaken included, assessing the risks, planning the control measures, allocating roles and responsibilities, implementing and maintaining controls, communication and training, monitoring effectiveness and reviewing and revising arrangements when necessary.

Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business. Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights • Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

• Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential. • A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B37utRtiLjQ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223626/Safety_Procedures_in_Panchshil.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223625/Panchshil_BSC_Logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: HC extends by 45 days interim bail of 2,901 under-trial prisoners

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim bail of 2,901 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here in the wake of the persisting coronavirus pandemic. Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in vie...

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA custody of KT Ramees extended till Aug 7

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended till August 7 the National Investigation Agency NIA custody of KT Ramees, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. The special NIA court extended the custody after Ramees wa...

Puducherry reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 96 discharges were reported in Puducherry, said the Union Territorys Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday. With these new cases, Puducherrys coronavirus tally has clim...

Listed cos may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors

Listed companies may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors, who advise shareholders on corporate governance issues and assist them with voting recommendation, the market regulator said on Tuesday. This will be applicabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020