SunSource Energy inaugurates 6 MW rooftop solar project in Bhilwara

This project is a testament to our reliable execution capabilities, and we are glad to contribute towards the realisation of Prime Minister's clean energy targets," Das said. SunSource Energy is a leading distributed solar energy company, which develops, owns and operates solar power projects for its commercial and industrial customers across the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

SunSource Energy on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its 6 MW rooftop solar power project located in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. This project will provide clean energy to one of the industrial sites of the leading textile companies based out of Rajasthan for a period of 25 years, the company said in a statement.

The project is developed on 5 rooftops of the industrial site, spread across 21,00,000 square feet, it added. SunSource Energy is an investee company of Neev Fund – backed by India's largest public-sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) and the UK's Department for International Development (DFID).

This project is in line with Neev Fund's commitment to provide sustainable development in low-income states of India and is expected to offset over 2,00,000 tonne of CO2 emission over its lifetime. The virtual event was presided by Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Office (House of Lords), Government of the United Kingdom, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India and Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India.

The event also witnessed the participation of Gavin McGillivray, Country Director, DFID India; Suresh Kozhikote, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SBICAP Ventures Ltd; Gaurav Kapoor, Head, Inclusive Growth and Investment, DFID India; and Manav Bansal, CIO, Neev Fund. SunSource Energy's senior leadership, including Adarsh Das, co-founder and CEO, and Kushagra Nandan, co-founder and President also attended the event.

"SunSource Energy offers tremendous value to its industrial and commercial customers to reduce their energy costs and reduce their GHG (greenhouse gas) emission footprint through Solar energy. This project is a testament to our reliable execution capabilities, and we are glad to contribute towards the realisation of Prime Minister's clean energy targets," Das said. SunSource Energy is a leading distributed solar energy company, which develops, owns and operates solar power projects for its commercial and industrial customers across the globe.

