Left Menu
Development News Edition

H-1B visa woes: Nasscom says US' new executive order based on misperceptions, misinformation

Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump's executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts "appears to have been made based on misperceptions, and misinformation".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:07 IST
H-1B visa woes: Nasscom says US' new executive order based on misperceptions, misinformation

Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump's executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts "appears to have been made based on misperceptions, and misinformation". In a statement, Nasscom said that as the world opens up post COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, it is important for the US to be able to access talent critical to the recovery phase.

Measures that restrict access to talent will slowdown the recovery phase of the US economy, jobs, innovation, and research and development, it cautioned. US President Trump on Monday signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans, and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas.

The move is expected to be a setback to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market. Earlier on June 23, the Trump administration had suspended H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in the crucial election year.

The H1B visa, most sought-after among Indian techies, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. "President Trump's executive order on 'Aligning Federal Contracting and Hiring Practices with the Interests of American Workers' appears to have been made based on misperceptions, and misinformation," Nasscom said.

A part of the executive order focuses on federal contracting, and part of the order focuses on the H-1B visa program in general, it said. "Both elements of the Executive Order mandate reviews, reports, and development of policy and practice and recommendations rather than mandating any immediate changes," it added.

Nasscom noted that the order comes at a time when there is a "huge shortage" of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills in the US, that workers on short-term non-immigrant visas like H-1B and L-1 help bridge. The industry association pointed out that unemployment rate for computer occupations (those most common amongst H-1B visa holders) declined from 3 per cent in January 2020 to 2.5 per cent in May 2020.

Against this, unemployment rate for all other occupations grew from 4.1 per cent in January 2020 to 13.5 per cent in May 2020. "Further, in the 30-day period ending 13 May 2020, there were over 6,25,000 active job vacancy postings advertised online for jobs in common computer occupations, including those most common to H-1B visa holders," Nasscom said.

The executive order requires all federal agencies to complete an internal audit within 120 days and assess whether they are in compliance with the requirement that only US citizens and nationals are appointed to the competitive service..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Pharma launches Favipiravir in India at Rs 35 per tablet

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name FluGuard for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, at Rs 35 per tablet in India. The stocks of FluGuard ...

J&K reserves 4pc seats in engineering, medical colleges for students from Ladakh

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced reservation of 4 per cent seats in its engineering and medical colleges for students hailing from the Ladakh Union Territory. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chair...

OSH India Virtual Expo: A virtual initiative to create and sustain awareness for Occupational Safety and Health

By Informa Markets in India, the organisers of OSH India and OSH South India MUMBAI, India, Aug. 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in India, the organiser of Occupational Safety and Health OSH India Expo, South Asias largest show cater...

FEATURE-Tech helps cashmere herders, hazelnut farmers fight soil erosion in Asia

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Aug 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When her husband suddenly died, Nakimo set up a small shop in Bhutans southern Chukha district to provide for her family of seven, then began growing hazelnut trees, which not onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020