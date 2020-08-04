Sun Pharma launches Favipiravir in India for Rs 35 per tablet

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday it has launched Favipiravir (200 mg) in India under the brand FluGuard at an economical price of Rs 35 per tablet for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in the country for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

With over 50,000 COVID-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals, said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business at Sun Pharma. "We are launching FluGuard at an economical price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients, thereby reducing their financial burden. This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India's pandemic response," he said in a statement.

The company will work closely with the government and medical community to ensure the availability of FluGuard to patients across the country. The stocks of FluGuard will be available in the market this week. Sun Pharma is the world's fourth-largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

Delivering products for customers and patients in over 100 countries, its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across six continents which are approved by multiple regulatory agencies. (ANI)