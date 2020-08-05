Left Menu
Supercluster Productions and Kailash Investments to Foray into Bollywood with K3

The first mega project involves south superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing the lead role Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Supercluster Productions who are in Bollywood since 2006 and Kailash Investments who are entering in Bollywood have produced K3, Dubbed Hindi film, which will soon release in India.

The first mega project involves south superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing the lead role Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Supercluster Productions who are in Bollywood since 2006 and Kailash Investments who are entering in Bollywood have produced K3, Dubbed Hindi film, which will soon release in India. Kailash Investments is a financial institution established in 2010. They have worked as financial partners with real estate & construction. In 2019 they decided to expand and ventured into digital media with Lucky Raajput. After being financial partners in Colors Tamil TV Production they decided to be part of the film business. The film is a third instalment of the popular Kannada film Kotigobba. While Kotigobba 2 revolved around south superstar Badshah Kichcha Sudeep as the main lead and his pursuits as a robber, K3 will be a surprise for viewers. Sudeep will play the main lead here too, along with Madonna Sebastian as the lead actress and Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and Shraddha Das in important roles. Along with Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film is directed by Shiva Karthik and the music is scored by Arjun Janya. While the production design is contributed by Arun Sagar and Ilayaraja. Marcelina Dcosta, one of the partners at Kailash Investments, said, "Sudeep is a big star and he is known universally for his talent and action stunts. I am glad that we have him on board for the third instalment of the Kotigobba franchise. After being in the real estate, digital media and Television Production businesses, it was a natural progression to move to films. Hopefully, this film will also receive the same love and response as the franchisee did earlier." Producer Shabuddin said, "It will be a treat for viewers. The film revolves around the millenials and youth of the country and the masses will surely connect with it. The film is conceived on a grand scale and Kiccha Sudeep will lead K3 again. We also have many more surprise elements planned in the film." For more information, please visit www.scproduction.in.

Image: Santosh Fernandes, Marcelina Dcosta, Sanjay Gupta and Lucky Raajput PWR PWR.

