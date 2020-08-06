Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Philippine economy dives into recession in worst slump on record

The Philippine economy plunged by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, as economic activity was hammered by one of the world's longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns. The Southeast Asian nation's economy shrank by 16.5% in April-June from the same period last year - the biggest slump in the government's quarterly GDP data dating back to 1981, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 08:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Philippine economy dives into recession in worst slump on record

The Philippine economy plunged by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, as economic activity was hammered by one of the world's longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The Southeast Asian nation's economy shrank by 16.5% in April-June from the same period last year - the biggest slump in the government's quarterly GDP data dating back to 1981, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday. Gross domestic product fell by much more than the 9% contraction forecast in a Reuters poll and was worse than a revised slump of 0.7% in the first quarter. Seasonally adjusted GDP fell 15.2% in the second quarter from the first three months of the year.

The economic hit from the pandemic could worsen with the government reimposing tighter quarantine controls in the capital Manila and nearby provinces for two weeks from Tuesday amid resurging coronavirus cases. "The Philippine economy crash-landed into recession with the 2Q GDP meltdown showcasing the destructive impact of lockdowns on the consumption-dependent economy," said ING senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa.

"With record-high unemployment expected to climb in the coming months, we do not expect a quick turnaround in consumption behaviour, all the more with COVID-19 cases still on the rise." The Philippines main share index showed little reaction to the data.

Some businesses have been ordered shut and movement restricted again in Manila and nearby provinces, which accounts for a quarter of the country's population and most of its economic activity. The Philippines recorded 115,980 confirmed infections as of Wednesday, just behind Indonesia's 116,871 cases, which is the highest in East Asia.

With inflation expected to remain subdued throughout the year, the central bank has room for further policy easing if needed, analysts say. It has slashed the benchmark interest rate by a total of 175 basis points this year to a record-low of 2.25%.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philippine economy dives into recession in worst slump on record

The Philippine economy plunged by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, as economic activity was hammered by one of the worlds longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns.The S...

Mexico inaugurates dam that is flooding Indigenous sites

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador inaugurated a dam in northern Mexico on Wednesday even though work was symbolically suspended by anthropologists because it is flooding thousand-year-old Indigenous sites containing rock carvings and the ...

Tokyo governor to call for restraint in travel during upcoming holidays

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is expected to urge residents of the Japanese capital to stay home as much as possible over an upcoming major holiday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, local media reported Thursday. Japans Obon festival, a time...

'Birth Control' for Birds?

Since the time of the ancient Egyptians, pigeons have followed the progressive development of mankind. A common sight in virtually every urban area, feral pigeons have historically served as a food source, experimental model, hobby and even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020