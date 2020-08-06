Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaipur's Leading Sculpture Manufacturer Pandey Moorti Bhandar Creates Ripples Around the World

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:25 IST
Jaipur's Leading Sculpture Manufacturer Pandey Moorti Bhandar Creates Ripples Around the World

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lead, the Jaipur-based marble murti manufacturer is promoting ‘Make in India’ internationally, courtesy a growing global demand for their exclusive marble statues Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Founded in 1960, Pandey Moorti Bhandar is a global manufacturer of all things marble-art, handicrafts, marble mandir for home and statues of deities, humans, animal and roman figures. Thriving for three generations now, it has made a mark in the industry by sculpting some of the finest and most intricate marble art. Thanks to its quality marbles and craftsmanship, Pandey Moorti Bhandar has been successful in landing international orders consistently. Founded by Shri Rameshwar Lal Pandey, the company is currently managed by his sons Shri Satya Narain Pandey and Shri Pushpendra Pandey, and grandsons Puneet, Prashant and Prasoon Pandey. They work with a team of 150 skilled craftsmen and artisans, catering to a stellar clientele, which includes bigwigs like the Birla Group, ISKCON and Swaminarayan Temple.

The family-run business is known for its mindful approach and invests heavily on the research, ideation, visualisation, emotional connect and aesthetics needed to create exquisite marble structures. Though mud and excrement are widely used to make idols, Pandey Moorti Bhandar greatly emphasises on using raw materials that are more ecologically friendly and discovering elective approaches to actualise its sustainable mind-set. Moreover, it firmly believes that these sculptures are not just inanimate art objects but are divinity passed through generations, blessing anyone who comes across them with faith, abundant peace, contentment and positivity.

On their journey from being a traditional art business - the best marble murti manufacturers in Jaipur - to now a global success, Chairman and President of Murti Mohalla Community, Jaipur Mr. Satya Narain Pandey says, “It is a miracle for our business and our artisans to conceive such soul-stirring visual representations of gods and goddesses for people across the world while keeping technological aid to the minimum." “We believe in doing our homework. We work on understanding the science and history of every temple in India to get the details right. Deity worshipping is a sacred and an overwhelming act, making our task of coming up with the perfect idol and creating a global niche of our marble art all the more challenging.” Prashant Pandey, Chairman, Pandey Moorti Bhandar adds, "'Idol making' has consistently been a privately-run venture over the years. As craftsmen, we are totally devoted to create beautiful sculptures of gods and goddesses. My grandfather was deeply involved in the making of divine statues, so were my dad and uncle. I have taken it up too. We have been fortunate to be following our passion for the past eight decades and I am proud to say that we continue to strive to create the best marble statues.” You can find out more about Pandey Moorti Bhandar, their work, journey and legacy on their website www.pandeymarblearts.com. Image 1: L-R: Mr. Govind Uttamchandani Chairman, Syska LED, Dada Vaswani's Statue and Prashant Pandey Image 2: Raghav Pandit Das from ISKCON in the centre with Pushpendra Pandey on the left and Puneet & Prasoon Pandey at the back (Standing) PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...

Avert Beirut-like explosion in Chennai harbour: PMK chief

Chennai, Aug 6 PTI PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the government to take immediate steps to safely dispose of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reportedly stocked in Chennai harbour for years, saying a possible Beirut-like incident s...

Article 370 nullification India's internal matter, other countries should not interfere: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised nations, including those in Indias neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on its internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the l...

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern. Speaking after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020