SGS is Accredited by The National Accreditation Board For Certification Bodies for Certification Of PPE Medical Coveralls for Exports

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), as inspection body for ISO/IEC 17020 to provide the certification services to exporters for 'PPE Medical Coveralls for COVID-19' to meet the eligibility criteria for acquiring export license as notified in the Government of India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Vide its Notice No: 18/2020-21 Dated : 20.07.2020. The scope of the certification includes - 1 Sampling of Coveralls at manufacturer premises, 2 Testing the same samples as per ISO 16603:2004 Exposure level 3/ISO 16604:2004 Exposure level 2 at NABL ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratories, 3 Test report review and final certification.

SGS can provide sampling, quality testing services (undertaken at their Chennai laboratory which is NABL accredited ISO/IEC 17025), as well as certification services all under the same roof and ensuring a quick turnaround time to deliver certification and to meet the DGFT deadline. The SGS advantage: • SGS offers the certification services from major textile industrial hubs across India which include Tirupur, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, and Kolkata.

• Our widespread local presence enables significant coverage for sample pick-ups at the shortest lead time, delivering a time advantage to our clients. • End-to-end services - sample pick-up, testing and certification services offered under one roof.

• Our global presence in over 140 countries, enables us to facilitate additional pre-shipment activities to support and streamline the supply chain. Find out more about our PPE Testing, Inspection and Certification Services from SGS.

About SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world. Next Normal Solutions The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in the modern era, posing unforeseen challenges to business continuity. At SGS, we are working hard to meet those challenges and support international efforts to beat COVID-19. Find out more about our Next Normal Solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724727/SGS_Logo.jpg Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224874/SGS_PPE_TIC.mp4 PWR PWR.