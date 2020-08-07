Simplilearn and NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills

- The partnership will help deliver learning in digital skills and technologies - Access to over 1,000 hours of free eLearning, available exclusively on the Simplilearn Android and iOS mobile apps BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The temporary shutdown of institutions and universities due to the COVID-19 lockdown has affected the overall learning of a large number of students and professionals alike. To support the continuity of digital skilling of the Indian workforce, Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, today announced its partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Through this collaboration, Simplilearn will host more than 1,000 hours of free learning in digital skills and technologies for learners across India. Aspirants can find program details on NSDC's eLearning portal - eSkill India - and access the learning programs on the Simplilearn Android mobile app (bit.ly/simplicertified) and iOS mobile app (apple.co/30pnzsm). Aligned to the Skill India Mission, the collaboration aims to create a future-ready workforce by leveraging the power of technology. Strengthening the digital learning ecosystem, both Simplilearn and NSDC will enable access to over 1,000 hours of digital programs and technologies under the categories of AI and Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Science & Business Intelligence, Cyber Security, Software Development, Project management, and Digital marketing. All programs are designed with a unique industry relevant curriculum, which provides learners theoretical understanding and enables them to get an in depth knowledge about the evolving industry trends. Speaking on the partnership, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO Simplilearn, said, "In these uncertain times we have witnessed a surge in the usage of digital platforms and technologies, indicating the creation of new job roles in the days to come. It is of utmost importance that the current workforce is well-equipped with digital skills to meet the industry demands of tomorrow. As part of Simplilearn's continued partnership with NSDC, we are happy to support and contribute to NSDC's efforts in the skilling of India's workforce to prepare for a digital future. Through Simplilearn's mobile app, learners will have the opportunity to upskill in IT and new technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science, making for a job-ready workforce." Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said, "The dissemination of future-ready skills require technology platforms with high outreach capabilities. Through its partnerships, NSDC promotes online learning for accessing exciting work-opportunities that the fast-changing world offers." To date, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries upskill and prepare for the digital future and now aims to help build a career for the future professionals in the field of Information Technology. NSDC's eSkill India portal provides learners a platform to explore online skill-courses anytime, anywhere. The portal leverages technology to enable skill seekers to accelerate their learning through methods like virtual learning and remote classroom. eSkillIndia catalogues more than 450 e-learning courses in multiple Indian languages through leading knowledge providers.

About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in Bangalore, India, and San Francisco, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com. About National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) National Skill Development Corporation, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, is a unique public-private-partnership that aims to catalyse creation of a quality vocational training ecosystem in India. The organisation provides funding to build scalable and profitable vocational training initiatives. Its mandate is also to enable a support system that focuses on quality assurance, information systems, and train-the-trainer academies either directly or through partnerships. Since its establishment in 2009, NSDC has trained more than 2 crore people through its partnership with 600+ training partners, with a robust network of 11,000+ training centres spread over 600 districts across the country. NSDC has institutionalized 37 Sector Skill Councils and is also implementing Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. For more, visit www.nsdcindia.org Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR