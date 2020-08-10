Left Menu
Godfrey Phillips' cigarette plant located in Navi Mumbai resumes production

Cigarettes and tobacco products major Godfrey Phillips India on Monday said its cigarette manufacturing plant located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, has resumed manufacturing operations for export purposes after relaxation in lockdown guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:46 IST
Representative image

Cigarettes and tobacco products major Godfrey Phillips India on Monday said its cigarette manufacturing plant located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, has resumed manufacturing operations for export purposes after relaxation in lockdown guidelines. The company had on March 30 informed the bourses about suspension of its manufacturing operations due to the lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our plant at Rabale, Mumbai, has resumed manufacturing operations to produce for export purposes in accordance with the order issued by the government of Maharashtra for easing of restrictions," Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) said in a regulatory filing. In May, the company announced its wholly-owned arm International Tobacco Co had partially resumed manufacturing operations at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, plant. Later in June, Godfrey Phillips India's pan masala factory in Uttar Pradesh also resumed production.

GPI manufactures cigarette brands, including Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris..

