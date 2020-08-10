Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's aviation regulator issues show cause notices to 193 pilots following licence scandal

Pakistan's aviation regulator has issued show-cause notices to 193 pilots suspected of having "dubious" flying licence after completing the scrutiny process of 262 pilots in the wake of a major scandal, according to a media report on Monday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:03 IST
Pak's aviation regulator issues show cause notices to 193 pilots following licence scandal

Pakistan's aviation regulator has issued show-cause notices to 193 pilots suspected of having "dubious" flying licence after completing the scrutiny process of 262 pilots in the wake of a major scandal, according to a media report on Monday. The scandal over pilot licences in Pakistan emerged from an investigation into the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane on May 22 in Karachi that killed 97 people. The inquiry determined that nearly one-third of Pakistan's pilots cheated on exams but still received licences from the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA was tasked by the Supreme Court on July 21 to immediately complete an inquiry against pilots of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), following revelation by the aviation minister about fake documents of scores of pilots. The CAA after completing the scrutiny process of the record of 262 pilots issued show-cause notices to 193 of them, the Dawn News reported.

The CAA inquiry board found 850 pilots with suspected credentials out of which 262 licences were found "dubious". The board had grounded all the 262 pilots, while the federal Cabinet had approved cancellation of the licences of 28 pilots out of these 262, the report said, quoting sources. Of the 193 pilots, who were issued show-cause notices, 140 have submitted their replies and they are being called in batches by the inquiry committee to explain their positions.

A senior official said notices to the remaining pilots could not be sent because there were "technical mistakes" in the names of some pilots and their registration or reference numbers, which are being resolved. A five-member committee constituted by the Aviation Division to investigate the pilots’ cases has been scrutinising the credentials of pilots.

The Aviation Division has referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) the cases against five CAA officials, who had been suspended for their alleged involvement in issuing dubious licences. It has also sought FIA’s help against the CAA’s information technology experts involved in the examination scam.

The scandal prompted the US in July to downgrade the safety rating of Pakistan's aviation system and block the country's airlines from launching air services to America. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it put Pakistan in category-2 rating, which means airlines from Pakistan can't start new flights to the US. Also, US airlines can't sell seats on Pakistani flights, a practice called code-sharing that is common among other international airlines. Currently there are no regular scheduled flights between the US and Pakistan.

The European Union last month also banned PIA from flying to Europe for at least six months..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Woman dies after consuming toilet cleaner in Greater Noida

A 38-year-old married woman died in her apartment in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida allegedly after consuming toilet cleaner, police said on Monday. The incident was reported to the local Bisrakh police around 2.30 am and the womans husband w...

Mamata wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concern over former President Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery. Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testi...

Thai pro-government group warns of danger to the nation from student protests

Dozens of Thai government supporters rallied in front of Parliament House in Bangkok on Monday in a counter-demonstration to recent student-led, anti-government protests.Protests have been taking place almost daily since mid-July, challengi...

2 killed, 3 injured in fire in Jorhat city

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Monday in a major fire that gutted some shops, houses and godowns on the busy AT Road in Jorhat city, officials said. The fire has been brought under control now after fire tender...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020