Chinese firms that do not meet U.S. standards to be delisted as of end-2021
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said companies from China and other countries that do not comply with accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the end of 2021. they all have to comply with the same exact accounting, where they will be listed on the exchanges," Mnuchin said during a White House briefing.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 04:26 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said companies from China and other countries that do not comply with accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the end of 2021. Mnuchin and other officials recommended the move to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week to ensure that Chinese firms are held to the same standards as U.S. companies.
"As of the end of next year ... they all have to comply with the same exact accounting, where they will be listed on the exchanges," Mnuchin said during a White House briefing.
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks on defensive as U.S.-China tensions spook investors
Global prospects dim for China's tech champions as great powers clash
Banned in China, some Falun Gong fear new Hong Kong national security law
China police restrict access near U.S. consulate in Chengdu as closure looms
Asian stocks mixed amid US-China feud, economic unease