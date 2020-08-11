Left Menu
SRMIST announces B.Tech admission Rank List 2020

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST, formerly SRM University) has announced the SRM B.Tech Rank List for 2020 admissions.

ANI | Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:32 IST
Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST, formerly SRM University) has announced the SRM B.Tech Rank List for 2020 admissions. In the light of the ongoing pandemic, the SRMJEEE which determines entry into the much sought after engineering degree programmes, was cancelled this year and replaced with rankings based on +2/Pre-University/equivalent marks in PCM/PCB submitted by the candidate. A total of 1.36 lakh candidates from across India and overseas had applied for admission to SRM B.Tech 2020.

The Top 10 Rankers represent the student diversity of SRM, and come from diverse backgrounds across India: Ekkaluri Harshitha, Andhra Pradesh; R Sanjay, Karnataka; Abhinav Tripathi, Rajasthan; Dharshin Balakrishnan, Tamil Nadu; Shivam Kumar, Bihar; Arun Martin, Kerala; Ajay Parmar, Madhya Pradesh; Rudr Kesar, Jammu and Kashmir; Mayank Singh, Uttar Pradesh and Hil Savani, Gujarat, emerged as toppers in the all India Top 10 Rank list. On enrolment, Top 100 Rank Holders will be awarded Founder's Scholarship with 100 per cent Tuition and Hostel fee waiver. The Top 101 to 500 rank holders will be awarded SRM Merit Scholarship with 100 per cent Tuition fee waiver.

The university also offers an incredible range of scholarship to the tune of Rs 40 crores benefiting 3200 plus students every year, making studying in the university affordable to all. SRMIST also offers on-the-spot loan facilitation of bank educational loans. The next step in the admission process is the rankings along with the allocated branch will be sent to the successful candidates registered email ID and mobile number. Based on the seat availability, SRM will conduct online - counselling in the coming days. In view of high preference to join SRM, counselling is only planned for the top 50,000 Ranks.

The SRM Ranking is applicable for B.Tech admission in all campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology located at Kattankulathur (Main Campus, Chennai Area), Vadapalani and Ramapuram in Chennai city, and Delhi - NCR; SRM University, AP- Andhra Pradesh; SRM University, Sonepat- Haryana and SRM University, Sikkim. This year SRMIST has created a placement record with 8500 plus job offers, 149 Super Dream Offers, 1629 Dream Offers, with a top salary of Rs 41.6 lakh, the highest ever by any university in India.

Around 625 plus Top-notch companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, CISCO, Siemens, PayPal, Accenture, Capgemini, Hewlett Packard, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, ABB, L&T, Ford, TVS, Schneider, Renault Nissan, Cerner, GT Strategies, Ford, Bioclinica, and Zifo among many others, visit SRMIST every year to recruit the students in well-paying jobs in their companies. For more details, the students/parents can contact our Counsellors at +91 [044] 27455510, 47437500 or email: admissions.india@srmist.edu.in or log onto www.srmist.edu.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

