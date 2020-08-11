Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in domestic market

With the 5 lakh sales mark, the model has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Garg said. The automaker has been continuously strengthening its portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 12:23 IST
Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said its SUV Creta has crossed five lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market. The model also remains the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July this year. Its new version was launched in March this year.

"Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement. With the 5 lakh sales mark, the model has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Garg said.

The automaker has been continuously strengthening its portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products, he added. The company has also contributed strongly in the utility vehicle segment with four products – new Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric - registering sale of 34, 212 units in April-July period, Garg noted.

The new Creta has received over 65,000 bookings since launch in March 2020, he added. The contribution of diesel continues to soar and is now at 60 per cent indicating a strong demand for company's diesel BSVI technology, Garg said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kelly Clarkson stepping in for recovering Simon Cowell as guest judge on 'America's Got Talent'

As Simon Cowell recuperates from a complex back surgery, singer Kelly Clarkson will fill in for the music mogul as guest judge on the NBC reality show Americas Got Talent AGT. Cowell, 60, underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following ...

Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday insteadThe party ha...

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19: PM Modi.

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are most effective weapons against COVID-19 PM Modi....

Gaurav Khanna appointed CFO of IndInfravit Trust

IndInfravit Trust on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Khanna as Chief Financial Officer CFO. His appointment follows resignation of Mathew George from the post earlier this month.The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Ltd the Investment M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020