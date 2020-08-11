Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce finds cracks in small number of Trent XWB engines

The stock recently hit its lowest level for 11 years. Rolls said that routine inspections had found the wear in one or two blades of the Intermediate Pressure Compressor in a small number of XWB engines which have been in service four to five years.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:24 IST
Rolls-Royce finds cracks in small number of Trent XWB engines

Britain's Rolls-Royce will carry out extra inspections on some of its Trent XWB engines after cracks were found on a small number of them, in a further headache for the company whose finances have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Rolls-Royce sought to reassure investors and airline customers on Tuesday that the issue on some XWB engines, which powers the Airbus A350 plane, would not cause significant disruption for carriers or material cost. Sources close to the matter said that the cost to Rolls would be in the low to mid tens of millions of pounds.

That makes it much less severe than the Trent 1000 issues, where problematic turbine blades on the engine which powers the Boeing 787 are set to cost the company 2.4 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) to fix over the 2017-2023 period. The cost of fixing that problem comes as the pandemic heaps pressure on the company's finances. It is looking at options to strengthen its balance sheet after planes stopped flying, cutting the revenues it receives from flying-hours.

Rolls said wear on the Trent XWB-84 engine will be subject to an Airworthiness Directive from regulator EASA, which is expected to be published on Wednesday. The company pre-emptively issued its statement to address "potential speculation".

Morgan Stanley analysts said that there was a high degree of sensitivity around the XWB given that the engine is important to Rolls's future value, but its assessment was that the issues were not a major concern and it called them "benign". Shares in Rolls traded up 3% to 273 pence at 1109 GMT. The stock recently hit its lowest level for 11 years.

Rolls said that routine inspections had found the wear in one or two blades of the Intermediate Pressure Compressor in a small number of XWB engines which have been in service four to five years. It said there were 100 such engines in service. None of the engines had experienced any abnormal in-flight operations and the issue had not been found on younger engines.

($1 = 0.7643 pounds)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Torrential rain damages roads in Dehradun

Several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the last two days in Dehradun affecting the movement of vehicles from one city to the other. Police have been deployed in areas impacted by landslides to regulate the flow of traff...

Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe expected to focus on threats to the region posed by Russia and China. Amid post-election violence and concerns about...

Households' FMCG consumption in Apr-June highest in 2 years: Report

Household consumption of FMCG products in April-June 2020 was the highest in the last two years, led by personal care items, a report said. The fast-moving consumer goods FMCG industry registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in volume and 8.5...

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori said. He was 70. The poet had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020