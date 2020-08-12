Left Menu
Development News Edition

Razorpay launches Payment Buttons for SMEs - No Developer Support Needed

Empowering Startups to accept payments on their own website, Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, on Tuesday launched Payment Buttons.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:42 IST
Razorpay launches Payment Buttons for SMEs - No Developer Support Needed
Razorpay. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Empowering Startups to accept payments on their own website, Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial services company, on Tuesday launched Payment Buttons. Payment button enables businesses and freelancers to add a single line of code on their website or blog and go live with an integrated payment gateway, in less than 5 minutes.

Amid salary cuts, layoffs, and downsizing of businesses in this COVID-era, a new set of micro-entrepreneurs - including freelancers and individual-run businesses are on the rise. In the last 5 months of the lockdown, Razorpay witnessed a 30 per cent month-on-month growth in payments from micro-entrepreneurs. Having spoken to over 200 Startups and Freelancers during Covid, Razorpay found that this underserved business community needs a customised payment solution which is easy and fast to implement, requiring no technology expertise or dependence on third-party vendors for receiving payments.

This led to the launch of Razorpay Payment Buttons - a platform which converts the capabilities of a full-stack payment gateway into a payment button, requiring no developer support and giving end-users a simple, fast and secure checkout experience. In addition, Razorpay's Payment Buttons will enable new growth avenues for the micro-entrepreneur community by supporting 100+ currencies for international payments.

The product helps businesses to send automated receipts to customers without any manual intervention and is compatible with leading website builders and content management tools. Commenting on the launch, Shashank Kumar CTO and Co-founder of Razorpay said, "The current situation has got all businesses feeling the pain to varying degrees, but it's independent businesses that are hurting the most. At Razorpay, one of our immediate priorities is to help Startups and freelancers weather this storm with intelligent payment solutions to build a more resilient business. Solutions such as Payment Buttons empower startups and freelancers to focus on their business and their customers and not worry about having a digital presence and accepting money without integrating a payment gateway. We want to be their growth partner especially in these tough times and so we will continue to deliver new and compelling payment solutions that will meet the increasing digital, 24x7 demands of businesses and their customers. We're excited to see businesses, freelancers and homepreneurs leverage this solution and scale their business in India and across the globe. We predict a 10x growth in demand for Payment Buttons by the end of 2020."

Deepak Kanakaraju, Founder and CEO of DigitalDeepak and PixekTrack said, "It took less than 5 minutes to add a button on our website. Since then we have seen a definite upswing in our conversion numbers. Having a digital presence is more important than ever, I believe micro-entrepreneurs and everyone who is starting their own business will definitely stand to reap the benefits of a product like Payment Buttons." Razorpay's Payment Buttons provide businesses the flexibility of accepting payments for multiple products, services, and events with different price ranges - all through a single button. The company hopes to help businesses save time, money, and resources by integrating this product.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Votto lifts Reds past Royals in 10th

Joey Votto doubled off the center-field wall, scoring Nick Senzel with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-5 Tuesday. The Reds earned their first walk-off win of...

Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.

Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district Police....

Defeat of 'political perversity' in Rajasthan, says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said failure of Operation Lotus in Rajasthan was the defeat of political perversity, days after a meeting between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan po...

Uttarakhand: COVID-19 patients protest against inadequate facilities at Pantnagar hostel

Some of the coronavirus patients lodged at Pantnagar hostel and quarantine centre at Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district held a protest complaining of inadequate facilities on Tuesday. We are not getting food here. The authorities hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020