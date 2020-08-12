Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says it wants to resolve dispute with Greece through dialogue

Turkey wants to resolve a dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean through dialogue, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, but added that Ankara would defend its "rights and interests" in the region.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:58 IST
Turkey says it wants to resolve dispute with Greece through dialogue

Turkey wants to resolve a dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean through dialogue, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, but added that Ankara would defend its "rights and interests" in the region. Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, are vehemently at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region, and tensions have risen since Ankara launched exploration operations in a disputed area of the Mediterranean on Monday.

Greece says Turkey's exploration vessel Oruc Reis is operating illegally in waters which fall in Greece's continental shelf, accusations which Ankara has dismissed. The vessel was accompanied by Turkish warships when it left port. "Despite all this, we want to believe that common sense will prevail. Both on the field and at the table, we side with international law, good neighbourliness and dialogue," Akar told Reuters. "We want to reach political solutions through peaceful means in line with international laws."

Akar said Turkey would continue to defend its "rights, ties and interests" in coastal waters. "It should be known that our seas are our blue homeland. Every drop is valuable," he said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 detained in latest Belarus election protests

Police detained over 1,000 people in Belarus during the latest protests against the results of the countrys presidential election, officials said Wednesday. Rallies took place in 25 Belarusian cities on Tuesday and overnight, Interior Minis...

Tata Tele Maharashtra Q1 loss widens to Rs 1,070 cr

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd TTML on Wednesday reported widening of loss to Rs 1,070 crore in the April-June quarter mainly due to a provision of Rs 776.77 crore to clear revenue dues to the government. The co...

UK PM Johnson says Scottish train incident is "very serious"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the derailment of a train near Stonehaven in Scotland on Wednesday morning as a very serious incident.I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are wi...

Its now DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu: V P Duraisamy

The BJPs growth in Tamil Nadu has altered the political landscape in the state and the 2021 Assembly elections will be a fight between it and DMK, under a BJP-led alliance, the saffron partys state vice president V P Duraisamy claimed on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020