Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Roorkee partners with Coursera to offer online programmes in high demand fields

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with the world's leading online learning platform Coursera to launch two new certificate programmes -- one in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the other one in data science.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:05 IST
IIT Roorkee partners with Coursera to offer online programmes in high demand fields
Coursera has 65 million learners, including 8.7 million in India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with the world's leading online learning platform Coursera to launch two new certificate programmes -- one in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the other one in data science. This is part of the institute's commitment to making its programmes accessible to learners around the world. IIT Roorkee will launch both these programmes on Coursera in early 2021.

With this partnership, IIT Roorkee joins the ranks of 150 top universities including Yale, University of Michigan, Stanford, and Imperial College of London that offer programmes on Coursera. Coursera's 67 million learners across 190 countries will now be able to access IIT Roorkee's sought-after and job-relevant programmes, said the online platform.

IIT Roorkee Director Ajit K Chaturvedi said the partnership will help the institute reach out to a global audience of students and professionals aspiring for quality teaching in these sought-after areas. Coursera has 65 million learners, including 8.7 million in India, and more than 4,000 courses from the world's top universities and industry educators.

(ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 detained in latest Belarus election protests

Police detained over 1,000 people in Belarus during the latest protests against the results of the countrys presidential election, officials said Wednesday. Rallies took place in 25 Belarusian cities on Tuesday and overnight, Interior Minis...

Tata Tele Maharashtra Q1 loss widens to Rs 1,070 cr

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd TTML on Wednesday reported widening of loss to Rs 1,070 crore in the April-June quarter mainly due to a provision of Rs 776.77 crore to clear revenue dues to the government. The co...

UK PM Johnson says Scottish train incident is "very serious"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the derailment of a train near Stonehaven in Scotland on Wednesday morning as a very serious incident.I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are wi...

Its now DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu: V P Duraisamy

The BJPs growth in Tamil Nadu has altered the political landscape in the state and the 2021 Assembly elections will be a fight between it and DMK, under a BJP-led alliance, the saffron partys state vice president V P Duraisamy claimed on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020