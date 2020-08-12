IIT Roorkee partners with Coursera to offer online programmes in high demand fields

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with the world's leading online learning platform Coursera to launch two new certificate programmes -- one in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the other one in data science. This is part of the institute's commitment to making its programmes accessible to learners around the world. IIT Roorkee will launch both these programmes on Coursera in early 2021.

With this partnership, IIT Roorkee joins the ranks of 150 top universities including Yale, University of Michigan, Stanford, and Imperial College of London that offer programmes on Coursera. Coursera's 67 million learners across 190 countries will now be able to access IIT Roorkee's sought-after and job-relevant programmes, said the online platform.

IIT Roorkee Director Ajit K Chaturvedi said the partnership will help the institute reach out to a global audience of students and professionals aspiring for quality teaching in these sought-after areas. Coursera has 65 million learners, including 8.7 million in India, and more than 4,000 courses from the world's top universities and industry educators.

