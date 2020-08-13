U.S. leaves tariffs on Airbus aircraft unchanged at 15%Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 03:29 IST
The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the EU had not taken actions necessary to come into compliance with World Trade Organization decisions, and Washington would initiate a new process to try to reach a long-term solution.
Lighthizer's office said it would modify its list of $7.5 billion of affected European products to remove certain goods from Greece and Britain, adding an equivalent amount of goods from Germany and France.
ALSO READ
Britain secures 60 mln doses of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine
Britain signs supply deal for 60 mln doses of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine
Britain has no alternative to quarantine yet, minister says
Big Tech to tangle with Washington lawmakers in antitrust showdown
Big Tech to tangle with Washington lawmakers in antitrust showdown