Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting

** Shares in Chinese agriculture firms surged on worries over the country's food security due to the coronavirus outbreak and rising U.S.-China tensions, TF Securities analysts said in a report. ** Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd, Yuan Longping Hightech Agriculture and Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd rose 5.8%, 7.9% and 10%, respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:08 IST
China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China shares ended little changed on Thursday, as caution ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns. ** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 video conference.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,320.73. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.27%, the real estate index down 0.17% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.98%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.49%. ** Shares in Chinese agriculture firms surged on worries over the country's food security due to the coronavirus outbreak and rising U.S.-China tensions, TF Securities analysts said in a report.

** Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd, Yuan Longping Hightech Agriculture and Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd rose 5.8%, 7.9% and 10%, respectively. ** Shares of CanSino Biologics 688185.SS, the Tianjin-based company that's researching a potential COVID-19 vaccine, surged as much as 127% to 477 yuan ($68.72)in Shanghai debut. ** China plans to merge domestic broker First Capital Securities with smaller rival Capital Securities, three sources told Reuters, underscoring Beijing's determination to consolidate the brokerage industry to take on the giants of Wall Street. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.78%. ** At 0703 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.9409 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...

Driver, cleaner die as lorries collide head-on

Two persons died on the spot and another was injured when a mini-lorry collided head-on with a tanker truck on the L and T Bypass Road in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The mini-lorry was coming to the city from Kerala while the ...

Misunderstanding in Cong should be forgiven, forgotten for moving forward: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that whatever was the misunderstanding in the Congress party, it should be forgiven and forgotten for moving forward. The Congress crisis in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the int...

Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures on Thursday fell by 0.33 percent to Rs 52,082 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 172, or 0.33 percent, to Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020