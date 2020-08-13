U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:41 IST
The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.
The Spanish government rejects a U.S. decision to maintain tariffs imposed on EU goods, Maroto said, the day after the U.S. said it would keep 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the EU to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies. The U.S. should seek a solution to the conflict, she added.
