Comviva Attains TM Forum Open API Conformance Certification for Business Support Systems Suite

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in mobility solutions has attained TM Forum's "Open API Conformance Certification" with a Silver Badge for its Business Support Systems (BSS) suite. Comviva is among the leaders in the industry in number of certified Open APIs with a total number of five certifications - Service Activation and Configuration; Ordering and Management; Service Inventory Management; Trouble Ticket and Customer Management. Comviva's BSS suite is a comprehensive and end-to-end business support system that handles an operator's entire set-up, allowing more efficient management of the operator resources, streamlining operational activities and delivering lifetime support to the operator's network and subscriber base. Utilizing common unified interface across multiple operational activities, the service provider is able to manage the complete mobile subscriber lifecycle. The single, consolidated view of operations provided by BSS suite enables operators to appropriately prioritize subscriber demands and meet subscriber expectations.

Atul Madan, EVP & COO, Digital Content and BSS at Comviva said, "We are thrilled to be among the industry leaders in the number of TM Forum's certified Open APIs with a total five certifications. As the global telecom industry shifts its focus towards digitization, it becomes imperative for operators to keep pace with this change. In order to do so, an operator ought to focus on augmenting customer experience, offering non-traditional services and reducing time-to-market while ensuring product innovation." "Our BSS suite is a pre-integrated, extendable and convergent customer relationship management (CRM) and billing solution for mobile operators. It offers flexibility, and supports any network, payment method and delivery model ensuring faster time to market. Its modular structure provides freedom to operators to choose from a bouquet of modules, as per their business requirements," further added Atul. George Glass, CTO, TM Forum said, "We congratulate Comviva for its Open API Conformance Certification. This certification demonstrates that Comviva has successfully completed the implementation of five Open APIs so that their partners, clients and suppliers can see the validation of their API conformance. TM Forum's Open API program has grown significantly since its inception 5 years ago. Today, the Open APIs have been used by over 1600 companies and 15,000 individuals. The Open API manifesto is signed by 63 companies and the Open APIs are deployed all over the world." PWR PWR