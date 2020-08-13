Beetel to make foray into mobile phone accessories segment

Left Menu
"With decades of experience of working in India, we see a vacuum for products in the smart accessories space.

Telecom product maker and distribution firm Beetel on Thursday announced its plan to make a foray into the mobile phone accessory segment with the brand name 'Flix', and targets to get a business of around Rs 300 crore by the end of 2021. The company will appoint 600 distributors to sell the items through around 40,000 retailers across the country from the next month, Beetel said in a statement.

"Flix aims to capture at least 2 per cent share of the Rs 15,000-crore organised retail market by 2021. Through its unique product line, aggressive marketing outreach and excellent after-sales support, Flix aims to become the numero uno brand in the smart accessories space," Beetel Business Head Puneet Gupta said. Flix's offerings will include earphones, truly wireless stereo, power banks, and wired and wireless chargers in the mid-to-high-end segment.

"With decades of experience of working in India, we see a vacuum for products in the smart accessories space. Bridging that gap, we are excited to introduce Flix, a Make in India brand," Beetel Product Head Sachin Kapoor said. Gupta said the company will manufacture accessories in its Punjab factory and the price will be competitive due to incentives being offered by the state government.

"Beetel has been operating in India for the past several decades. It has established channel partners across India, through which we sell our own products as well as that of other telecom brands. We will leverage the network for selling Flix products as well," Gupta said. The company has hired a team of people who were working with a Chinese company selling accessories in India.

"We are confident that the new team that includes some members from a Chinese brand will be able to help us execute our sales strategy. We should be able to achieve Rs 300-crore business in the next one-and-a-half year," Gupta said..

