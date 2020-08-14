Iraq cabinet to send around 13,000 tonnes of wheat in aid to Lebanon
Iraq's cabinet agreed on Friday to send 13,300 tonnes of wheat, 3600 cubic meters of diesel, medicines and medical equipment in aid to Lebanon, the state news agency (INA) reported. On Aug 4. a huge blast in the port of Lebanese capital Beirut injured 6,000 people, killed 172 people and made 250,000 homeless.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:17 IST
