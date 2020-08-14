Spurt in investor participation in markets during pandemic thanks to technology: NSE Chief

Left Menu
A Platform for Investor Education (PIE) aimed at enhancing financial literacy was launched on Friday by the Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management at IIM Bangalore (IIMB) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited's (NSE) Investor Protection Fund Trust.

A Platform for Investor Education (PIE) aimed at enhancing financial literacy was launched on Friday by the Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management at IIM Bangalore (IIMB) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited's (NSE) Investor Protection Fund Trust. It is an easy to navigate, free and product-neutral platform that aims to enhance financial literacy, according to a statement issued by the IIMB.

Content is available on PIE on demand, allowing investors to access at their convenience, it said. Experts and experienced faculty make the offerings on PIE relevant for the entire spectrum of investors, from first-time investors to experienced investors, the statement said.

There are four learning modules, each comprising videos, podcasts, deep-dives and blog posts with a separate section for discussion. Animation and data visualisation technology is used to actively engage different cohorts of potential investors, it was stated. Executive Director of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Nagendraa Parakh, NSE Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye and IIMB Director Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan launched the platform with the event being live streamed.

Addressing the virtual gathering of students, faculty and alumni of IIMB, professionals and academics at the launch, Limaye said an increasing number of retail investors, particularly from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, have been actively contributing to Indias growth story, reflecting the booming interest in capital markets among people from all socio- economic strata. One of the major reasons behind this change can be attributed to improving investor education via enhanced availability of information on digital media and growing awareness among people about newer financial asset classes apart from conventional fixed deposits and other such avenues, he said.

"The audio content (on PIE) is available in multiple languages, making it accessible to investors across the country, Limaye observed, adding technology has enabled more people participating in the markets, creating a spurt in the number of investors during the pandemic, according to the statement. Krishnan said the PIE will benefit from "the innovative research initiatives" by the faculty at IIMB, and will therefore reflect the current developments in financial markets, adding, it will certainly work as an enabler for investors.

