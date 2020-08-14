G P Garg takes charge as Sebi's executive director

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said G P Garg has taken charge as its executive director. Prior to his promotion, Garg was chief general manager in Sebi and has handled several important assignments since joining the regulator in January 1994, Sebi said in a statement.

He has been closely associated with Sebi's initiatives on Financial Literacy and Investor Education in the country. He also played a key role in the establishment of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) including setting up of the new state of the art campus at Patalganga. NISM is one of the largest certification institutes in the country besides being an academic institution.

Garg, who took charge as executive director on Thursday, has headed departments like treasury and accounts, facilities management, establishment, the office of investor assistance and education and central public information office. Garg holds degrees in engineering, law and management.