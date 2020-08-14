Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World share markets dip on lukewarm data; oil falls

Data also confirmed a record fall in gross domestic product last quarter and a widening in the euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world. Data showing a slower-than-expected rise in Chinese industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales put Asian shares on the defensive.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World share markets dip on lukewarm data; oil falls

Stocks dipped on Friday as data out of China, the euro zone and the United States put a lid on expectations for a sustained global rebound, with traders already worried about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus.

European shares were weighed further by a hit to travel stocks after Britain added more European countries, including France, to its quarantine list. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.17%, although still on track to gain for a second straight week.

On Wall Street, a slowdown in retail sales growth last month and concern over further retracement from consumers weighed on stocks, with the main indexes mixed, though not far from record highs. The retail sales figures "suggest the recovery has continued to grind on even in the face of the resurgence in virus cases," Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"The expiry of additional Federal unemployment benefits at the end of July poses a downside risk to spending in the near term," he added, noting that his view is "consumption growth will recover gradually from here." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.44 points, or 0.11%, to 27,927.16, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 points, or 0.04%, to 3,374.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.61 points, or 0.3%, to 11,008.90.

MSCI's world index shed 0.22%, drifting further from all-time highs touched in February. The index has still rallied close to 50% from March's trough despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The euro zone reported the biggest drop it ever recorded in employment in the second quarter. Data also confirmed a record fall in gross domestic product last quarter and a widening in the euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world.

Data showing a slower-than-expected rise in Chinese industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales put Asian shares on the defensive. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, although shares in Japan rose 0.2%.

Chinese shares rose 1.5% in choppy trade, with the data suggesting domestic demand is still struggling after the coronavirus outbreak. Yields on U.S. Treasuries dipped but remained elevated after an auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday met weak demand.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 0.6931%, from 0.716% late on Thursday. Some traders stuck to the sidelines before a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials about the two countries' Phase 1 trade deal on Saturday.

Gold ticked lower and was on track for its steepest weekly fall since March, following a string of nine weeks of gains. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,940.76 an ounce. Silver , also on track for a weekly loss after a long string of gains, fell 3.51% to $26.59.

The dollar index was headed for an eighth consecutive week of losses, its longest weekly losing streak in a decade. The index fell 0.151%, with the euro up 0.16% to $1.1831.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.41% versus the greenback at 106.48 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3104, up 0.31% on the day. Oil edged further below $45 a barrel, giving up some of this week's gain, under pressure from doubts about demand recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising supply.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.33% to $42.10 per barrel and Brent was at $44.84, down 0.27% on the day.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 cr as COVID-19 hits sales

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 114.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of decline in sales due to the pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 164.69 crore du...

Amit Shah speaks to CM Rupani over Gujarat rains and waterlogging, assures assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and assured him of all possible support after several districts of the state witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Talked to Gujarat Chi...

Gasoline-starved Venezuela squeezed by U.S. seizure of Iranian fuel cargoes

Venezuela had few options for obtaining gasoline on Friday after the United States seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to the fuel-starved South American country, where protests intensified over widespread gasoline shortages.The U.S...

Dumba, Lundqvist, Subban voted King Clancy finalists

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban are the finalists for the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Each team nominates one player for the award, pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020