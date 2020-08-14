Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks drift on Wall Street following latest run at record

Wall Street is drifting on Friday after a report showed that sales for US retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. Consumer spending is the main locomotive for the US economy, and Friday's report on trends for U.S. retailers showed some more improvement, though with caveats.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:58 IST
Stocks drift on Wall Street following latest run at record

Wall Street is drifting on Friday after a report showed that sales for US retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. The market is taking a pause after nearly erasing the last of the steep losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In each of the last two days, the index made a brief run above its record closing high, which was set in February, only to fade in the afternoon. It's now 0.3 per cent below the record.

More stocks across Wall Street were rising than falling, but the moves were mostly modest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 41 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 27,937, as of 12:27 pm Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite dipped 0.3 per cent. Consumer spending is the main locomotive for the US economy, and Friday's report on trends for U.S. retailers showed some more improvement, though with caveats. Sales at grocery stores, gas stations and other retailers rose 1.2 per cent last month from June. It's the third straight month of gains, following a historic plunge in the spring, but it marked a sharp slowdown from June's 8.4 per cent growth. It also fell short of the 2 per cent growth that economists were expecting.

Economists say consumer spending could be under more pressure following the expiration of US government programs to aid the economy, including USD 600 in extra unemployment benefits each week. Investors say it's crucial that Washington deliver another lifeline to the economy, and markets seem to be assuming a deal will happen. But Democrats and Republicans say they remain far apart on a possible compromise.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

White House officials seek momentum with other countries after Israel-UAE deal

Senior White House officials on Friday sought to use the momentum from a historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to appeal to more Arab and Muslim countries to set aside long-standing tensions and make similar agreements. ...

Protests swell in Belarus, Lukashenko blames foreigners

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday told people to stay at home to avoid becoming cannon fodder for what he said were foreign-backed revolutionaries after huge crowds took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day to demand he...

Marlins partner with Monkey Knife Fight

The Miami Marlins and Monkey Knife Fight announced a partnership making the upstart fantasy sports platform the operator of the teams official fantasy sports site. As part of the partnership, Monkey Knight Fight will receive branding in-sta...

Baseball-Cardinals to resume play Saturday after two-week COVID-19 hiatus

The St. Louis Cardinals will return to action this weekend after having a total of 14 games postponed while they dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak within the club, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals, who last competed on July ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020