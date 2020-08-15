Left Menu
GoAir repatriates over 50,000 Indians

The city-based carrier started the repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of Vande Bharat Mission flights and private international charters, GoAir said in a release. Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for GoAir repatriation flights, followed by Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and Oman till date, it said.

GoAir repatriates over 50,000 Indians

Budget carrier GoAir on Saturday said it has operated more than 300 international charter flights, bringing back over 50,000 Indians mainly from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. The city-based carrier started the repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of Vande Bharat Mission flights and private international charters, GoAir said in a release.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for GoAir repatriation flights, followed by Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar and Oman till date, it said. As of August 15, GoAir operated more than 300 international charters, including 17 Vande Bharat Mission flights that repatriated 51,314 stranded Indians from the Gulf countries to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kannur, Bhubaneswar, among otehrs, it said. "GoAir will be supporting the Government of India with many more Vande Bharat Mission flights as well as private charter flights that are required to help Indians return to their loved ones,” said Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir.

GoAir said it operated 113 flights between Saudi Arabia and India and repatriated 19,916 passengers. Within Saudi Arabia, the city of Dammam remained on top with 72 flights that repatriated 12,659 Indians. It operated 34 flights from Riyadh and repatriated 6,027 Indians. In addition, 67 flights from Kuwait repatriated 11,759 Indians, it said. At the same time, GoAir operated 34 repatriation flights from Dubai and 21 flights from Abu Dhabi flying 6,094 and 3,725 Indians back to home, respectively. Besides, GoAir operated 25 flights from Doha in Qatar and repatriated 4,427 stranded Indians, while 30 flights from Muscat in Oman repatriated 5,393 passengers.

