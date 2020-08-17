Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel stocks weigh on Europe, miners jump

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:03 IST
Travel stocks weigh on Europe, miners jump

European shares dipped on Monday, failing to build on gains in Asia as investors focused on the economic risks from an uptick in coronavirus cases in the region, while China-exposed miners gained on fresh stimulus for the world's second-largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.3% by 0718 GMT, with travel stocks continuing to slide after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week. Italy is set to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas in the first reimposition of restrictions as virus cases pick up across the country.

However, European miners jumped 0.9%, with Shanghai markets getting a boost after the central bank injected fresh funds into the financial system. Among individual movers, luxury group LVMH gained 0.5% after Jefferies upgraded to "buy", while spirits maker Pernod Ricard rose 1.7% after a Barclays upgrade to "overweight."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa extends condolences on passing of Paul David

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the passing of anti-apartheid activist Paul David who passed away on Thursday, 13 August 2020, at the age of 79.The passing of Paul David as the last member of the ...

Sons use e-books to help virus-stricken dad, other patients

Geoff Woolf gave his sons a love for literature. When he got sick with COVID-19, they turned to books to help him and others. The 73-year-old retired lawyer was hospitalised in London in March, and within days he was on a ventilator in int...

THE BIGGER PICTURE-Florida's care workers battle to protect the elderly

By Zachary Fagenson and Lynsey Weatherspoon ORLANDO, Florida, Aug 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - No place seems safe for Elonda English, not even her car.Just after sunrise on a recent Wednesday she emerged from an overnight shift at the L...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, Bea Smith awaits trial, episode 3 recap

The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before. It finally had its premiere Tuesday, July 28. The Wentworth enthusiasts are quite happy after getting back the series and three episodes were already aired.The making of Wentworth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020