Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares mark highest close in nearly 4 weeks

Hong Kong shares marked their highest close in nearly four weeks on Monday, tracking a regional rise after China's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the country's financial system. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was up 178.92 points or 0.71% at 25,505.82, its highest close since July 21.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:18 IST
Hong Kong shares mark highest close in nearly 4 weeks

Hong Kong shares marked their highest close in nearly four weeks on Monday, tracking a regional rise after China's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the country's financial system.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was up 178.92 points or 0.71% at 25,505.82, its highest close since July 21. ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.29% to 10,450.56. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.4%, while the IT sector dipped 0.27%, and the financial sector ended 1.15% higher. ** China's central bank issued medium-term loans worth 700 billion yuan ($100.86 billion) to financial institutions on Monday, rolling over 550 billion yuan of such loans maturing in August and injecting a further 150 billion. It left borrowing costs unchanged. ** Shares of securities firms followed their counterparts on the mainland higher, after the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Friday that the first batch of companies registered for listing on Shenzhen's ChiNext start-up board under a revamped initial public offering system will make their debuts on Aug. 24. The move is expected to lift brokerage firms' valuations. ** China Merchants Securities Co Ltd jumped 13.19%. ** Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, bucked the broader trend, falling 6.35% after the company trimmed its full-year sales outlook. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 2.34% at 3,438.80 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.35%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was down 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.83% lower. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.942 per U.S. dollar at 0807 GMT, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 6.9501.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been ...

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote until you kill me, Belarusian media reported.We held elections already. Until you kill me, there wil...

COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its highest-ever single day of recoveries with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has been marching firmly on t...

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Drishyam and Madaari, is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical, the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020