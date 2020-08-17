Facebook says it prohibits hate speech but there is more to do
However, the social media giant -- which counts India among its largest markets globally -- also acknowledged that "there is more to do". "We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:12 IST
Facebook, that is at the centre of a political slugfest over allegations of supporting the ruling dispensation, on Monday said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation. However, the social media giant -- which counts India among its largest markets globally -- also acknowledged that "there is more to do".
"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," a Facebook spokesperson said. The comments came as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress traded barbs over Facebook's alleged bias.
While BJP accused the social media giant of censoring nationalist voices, opposition Congress seized on a Wall Street Journal report that alleged that Facebook's content policies favour the ruling party..
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- India
- Wall Street Journal
ALSO READ
Congress' tussle: Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav hits back at seniors, Team Rahul echoes him
Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 12 accounts worldwide
Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more
Goa Congress questions BJP over proposal for new Raj Bhawan
Entertainment News Roundup: Wilford Brimley dies age 85; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more