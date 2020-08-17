Edogawa NICHE prize 2020 awarded to Dr. John Craig Venter

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 17 (ANI/Mediawire): The Edogawa NICHE Prize for the year 2020 has been awarded to Dr John Craig Venter, an American biotechnologist for his contribution to research and development pertaining to the human genome.

"This honour reflects Dr Venter's lifetime accomplishments in the power of the genomics and specifically in the identification of the human genome which has radically transformed healthcare," said Prof Gary Levy, Professor Emeritus, Toronto General Hospital & Research Institute (UHN) & Chair, Edogawa NICHE awards committee (www.edogawanicheprize.org).

