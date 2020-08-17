Get assured returns of up to 7.35 percent with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Left Menu
In today's times of high market volatility and falling interest rate regime, being cautious with money is a prerequisite.

ANI | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:38 IST
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's times of high market volatility and falling interest rate regime, being cautious with money is a prerequisite. For investors looking to ensure safety of their hard-earned money and getting the best rate of interest, investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a great choice. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering FDs with interest rates of up to at 7.35 per cent.

In addition to lucrative returns, Bajaj Finance promises highest safety of deposit with safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, which are the highest in their respective categories. This company is also one of the only NBFCs with '0 unclaimed deposits', which indicates timely payments and a default-free experience for customers. Bajaj Finance offers attractive interest rates of up to 7.10 per cent for customers who are below 60 years of age. However, these customers can reap an additional rate benefit of 0.10 per cent over and above the existing rates, on investing online. Senior citizens can enjoy attractive FD interest rates of up to 7.35 per cent, regardless of their mode of investment.

Read on to know what makes Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit a top choice for investors looking for safety and guaranteed returns on their investments - Online Application Process - Investors can now invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD through an easy online process that is completely paperless and convenient. For customers below 60 years of age, there is an additional rate benefit of 0.10 per cent on investing online. Thus, customers can now look for a smooth online investment process that enables them to invest within a few minutes, from the comfort of their homes.

Flexible Tenures - When investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, investors can choose a tenure between 12 and 60 months according to their preference. This flexibility offered by the lender can help them plan their finances better and they can enjoy a higher cash inflow to meet their financial goals. Bajaj Finance also offers the flexibility to choose the frequency of interest payouts, which can be received on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis. Fixed Deposit Calculator- Investors looking to plan their savings beforehand can use the Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator. This will help them determine the maturity amount, interest payouts and maturity date before they invest. Online Loan against Fixed Deposit - In case of any financial emergency, the company offers investors the choice to withdraw prematurely from the fixed deposit amount invested post the initial lock-in period of 3 months. However, in 'Loan against FD' the customer can only withdraw 75 per cent of their FD value. Systematic Deposit Plan - Bajaj Finance Limited is now offering Fixed Deposit in Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP), a monthly investment option that enables the customer to invest in small monthly deposits, in a disciplined manner. However, in Single Maturity Scheme variant under the SDP allows its investors to receive maturity benefits of the plan on a single day, for the investment corpus built over a time.

Investors can start building their corpus with monthly deposits starting at Rs 5,000. They can also choose tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months and raise a lumpsum amount with bite-sized contributions every month. However, each deposit under the SDP will be treated as a separate Fixed Deposit. Click here to learn more about Systematic Deposit Plan. Keeping these benefits in mind, lock into a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit and watch savings grow. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

