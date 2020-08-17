Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech stocks gain as S&P 500 flirts with record high

The benchmark S&P 500 traded just a point shy of a record intraday high of 3,386.15 hit in February, after testing that level for most of last week, while the Dow Jones was weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp was among the top boosts to the Nasdaq, touching a record high as two brokerages raised price targets ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:29 IST
US STOCKS-Tech stocks gain as S&P 500 flirts with record high

Technology-related shares were the top boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday, bringing the benchmark index close to a record high as focus turned to earnings from big retailers later this week. The benchmark S&P 500 traded just a point shy of a record intraday high of 3,386.15 hit in February, after testing that level for most of last week, while the Dow Jones was weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp was among the top boosts to the Nasdaq, touching a record high as two brokerages raised price targets ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday. Home improvement chains such as Lowe's Cos Inc and Home Depot Inc rose more than 2% each ahead of their earnings later in the week.

The two companies are expected to have received a bump to their quarterly sales from consumers looking to do minor repair work while spending more time at home. The S&P 500 retailing index rose 1%, with heavyweights Walmart Inc and Target Corp also set to report results.

"Earnings season in general has been much better than expected, but a big part of that is because the expectation has been so low," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. As of Friday, 457 companies in the S&P 500 had posted results, of which 81.4% came in above dramatically lowered expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the first of the major Wall Street indexes to recoup its coronavirus-induced losses as several of its largest constituents, including Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc, benefited from curbs on social activity. "We had a big decline and we've had a big rally off of those lows. The question right now is what does the path from here look like. Whether it's recovery in earnings, what the consumer does and if markets can continue to move higher," Baird's Delwiche added.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due on Wednesday, are expected to provide more insight into the central bank's view of an economic recovery, while housing starts data is also on tap. Caution is expected to seep into markets ahead of the U.S. presidential vote, as the election season kicks into higher gear with the Democratic National Convention, which runs Monday through Thursday.

At 12:33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.35 points, or 0.19%, at 27,877.67, the S&P 500 was up 10.82 points, or 0.32%, at 3,383.67. The Nasdaq Composite was up 84.98 points, or 0.77%, at 11,104.28. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with technology providing the biggest support to the benchmark index.

Among individual movers, Principia Biopharma Inc jumped 9.3% to a record high after French healthcare firm Sanofi SA said it would buy the company for about $3.7 billion. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.18-to-1 ratio on Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 71 new highs and nine new lows.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Butler, Warren downplay feud in Heat-Pacers series

Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren will go head-to-head in a key matchup when the No. 5 Miami Heat and No. 4 Indiana Pacers open a best-of-seven playoff series Tuesday afternoon near Orlando. The teams split a pair in the NBA bubble, with Miami r...

U.S. imposes sanctions on four Ugandans over adoption scam

The United States imposed sanctions on four Ugandans on Monday, including two judges, accusing them of participating in a fraudulent adoption scam, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.The Treasury accused Ugandan judges Moses M...

India, UAE hold joint commission meeting on trade, discuss regional, international developments

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the 13th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation along with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs in which th...

Lebanese leaders' response to reform calls 'disappointing', says UN official

Warnings by Western officials over the need for reforms in Lebanon had often been met with disappointing responses by the countrys political leaders, a senior United Nations official said on Monday following this months Beirut port explosio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020