Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe cuts losses as travel shares rebound

European shares pared early losses on Tuesday as travel stocks rebounded, but rising U.S.-China tensions and underwhelming earnings report from mining group BHP weighed on sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks gaining 0.9% after suffering sharp losses earlier this week as many European countries imposed curbs amid a pick-up in coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:37 IST
Europe cuts losses as travel shares rebound

European shares pared early losses on Tuesday as travel stocks rebounded, but rising U.S.-China tensions and underwhelming earnings report from mining group BHP weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks gaining 0.9% after suffering sharp losses earlier this week as many European countries imposed curbs amid a pick-up in coronavirus cases. Other defensive sectors that are considered more stable in times of economic uncertainty such as real estate, telecoms and utilities rose more than 0.4%.

The global mood remained cautious after the Trump administration's plan to tighten curbs on China's Huawei Technologies Co ratcheted up tensions with Beijing. That followed record gains for Wall Street's technology stocks overnight as investors bought into a stellar run this year that has taken the S&P 500 near all-time highs.

"What we're seeing is some consolidation in European markets given that in the past two months, we're more or less trading sideways as opposed to the U.S. where growth stocks have been lifting the overall market," said Matthias Bausch, senior cross asset strategist at Commerzbank. "Liquidity is more important than earnings growth at the moment, and we have record high money supply growth in the U.S. and Europe." However, UK-listed miner BHP Group, fell 1.5% as its annual profit fell 4%, missing analysts' estimate, while also warning that most major economies except China will have to bear the brunt of a coronavirus-led downturn this year.

Danish Jewellery maker Pandora tumbled 7.7% as it said the number of closed shops increased slightly in August, and the current level of store traffic is "well below" that was seen before the lockdowns. Britain's Marks & Spencer reversed early gains to trade 3.7% after it revealed plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs, dealing the latest blow to the beleaguered retail sector from the COVID-19 crisis.

Swiss plumbing materials company Geberit gained 2.0% as it expects the construction sector to return to normal in the second half of the year, provided there is not another wave of COVID-19-related lockdowns.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 'militants' in July encounter in JK's Shopian: Defence official.

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 militants in July encounter in JKs Shopian Defence official....

Porsche drives in 718 Spyder, 718 Cayman GT4 models in India

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche on Tuesday said it has launched 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in India, with prices of the two models starting at Rs 1.59 crore and 1.63 crores ex-showroom, respectively. Featuring a newly-developed 420 PS...

South Korea tightens coronavirus curbs, confines troops to base

South Korea tightened social distancing rules on Tuesday as it reported a three-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases for a fifth day and authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation. The Korea Centers for...

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08, at 25,367.38....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020