Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Aug 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 plus years of innovation. BD has been an industry pioneer with the first safety-engineered syringe, the first evacuated blood collection tubes, the first commercial fluorescence-activated cell sorting system, the first automated medication dispensing cabinet, and the first smart infusion pump to its credit.

BD has been a leader in helping clinicians be more efficient and cost-effective while improving patient and healthcare worker safety. Over the last few years, we have assembled a leading portfolio of solutions to better serve the entire healthcare continuum - from discovery to diagnosis to the process of care to disease treatment.

To truly achieve our purpose and fulfill our potential, we are leveraging our broad new capabilities to accelerate innovation, seeking solutions to address our customers' unmet needs and improve patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care and expand access. In India, BD has been operating since 1995 with its world-class manufacturing plant in Bawal, Haryana. Spread across 12.5 acres of land. The plant can churn out over a billion medical devices and exports to over 50 countries, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition to our commercial operations, we also have two campuses in Chandigarh and Bengaluru for Software technology and R&D, respectively. BD is ideally positioned to tackle healthcare's biggest challenges with a persistent commitment to healthcare; BD has extended its scope of advancing healthcare from hospitals to pharmacies, nursing wards to operating theatres, and the patient's bedside.

Today, with leading innovations in discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD seeks to be a market leader across its businesses (listed below), strengthen capabilities and address healthcare challenges with technological advancements that improve patient outcomes. BD Business verticals are working to enhance patient care, the medical vertical aims at optimizing core healthcare delivery processes in medication management, drug delivery, and infection prevention, whereas, the life sciences vertical works on improving diagnosis and selection of optimal treatment of infectious disease, and oncology.

The third business vertical in which BD is a pioneer is, the interventional vertical, which has always worked in advancing technologies to treat high-burden diseases and conditions like vascular diseases, renal diseases, urological diseases, hernias, and oncology. Commitment to patient safety through trusted partnerships

Trusted and collaborative partnerships have provided an impetus to this journey of redefining medication management technologies to support health systems in making processes safer, smarter, and simpler. We have been collaborating for a positive global impact and addressing the societal challenges relevant to our business. Some examples:

1. Underlining the need for preparation and administration, the most critical aspects of safe patient care around the world, BD launched a new patient safety program for hospitals, called Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy or PRIME, to address the challenges of medication safety and infection prevention. The program, developed by Joint Commission International for Patient Safety, was sponsored by BD under which JCI and BD created a practical curriculum with a focus on critical skills to life. The objective was to upgrade the healthcare facilities across India to improve patient safety and cost efficiency, better patient outcomes, eliminate complications and promise access to better care. It was launched across Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, India, and Vietnam. 2. In a pledge to create awareness on cervical cancer in India, the most preventable cancer that takes many lives due to lack of awareness, BD-India is running a multi-city campaign on awareness called, 'We Hope To Stop Cervical Cancer'. The campaign not only generates awareness on the importance of early detection but also sheds light on the importance of accurate screening.

3. In its effort to throw light on the awareness about Deep-Vein Thrombosis (DVT), BD continues to work with IVR specialists on the 'LoveYourLimbs' campaign to target DVT and diabetic foot ulcer patients. 4. The multi-country Labs for Life partnership with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works with the National AIDS Control Organization, MoHFW (NACO) in India to strengthen HIV and TB diagnostics and lab network in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

5. Another multi-country partnership called STRIDES with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) works with the Central TB Division, MoHFW in India, on strengthening Liquid Culture and Drug Susceptibility Testing lab network to improve detection and appropriate treatment initiation for Drug-Resistant TB patients. As India expands its healthcare horizons, we continue to bring our experience in infectious disease diagnosis and infection control, immune system monitoring, improving medication and supply management, bringing cost efficiencies in procedural areas, helping clinicians reduce the risk of infections, and advancing patients care.

We have been recognized by Fortune magazine on its annual list of companies who "Change the World" for our work in helping to combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance through programs that raise awareness and mobilize and activate the healthcare industry. Last year, BD donated 20 million auto-disable syringes, valued at USD one million, to Rotary - a non-profit organization dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges - in support of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

With facilitation by Direct Relief, a global humanitarian aid organization, the 20 million syringes were delivered and used for vaccinations in four states within India - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. The work we do has the potential to change the world, we often say BD is where you can fulfill your life's work through your work life by serving our customers and improving the lives of patients through constant innovation.

We have an exciting opportunity to unleash the potential of brand BD to accelerate our impact with the right strategy to innovate and drive growth, to simplify how we operate and improve both the customer and associate experience. Advancing the world of health™ is our inspiration at BD to seek to improve health standards and access to healthcare for all communities. At BD, we will continue to drive forward and innovate because we know there is a patient at the centre of everything we do.

BD is a company that makes a difference in human health, saving and improving people's lives in all corners of the globe. It provides a great place to work as we believe that great people make a company a great place to work. Therefore, we are dedicated to attracting and retaining extraordinary contributors. We do so is by offering various initiatives and programs that enable our associates to grow and develop their careers, receive recognition and rewards for their efforts, and achieve a healthy balance between work and life.

BD has the potential to change the world, and BD is a place where you can fulfill your life's work through your work life, and that has been my experience - every day - for the past four decades. Becton Dickinson (BD), was recently awarded 'India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand - 2020' for its commendable contribution to the healthcare industry by The Brand Story.

"BD is honored to be recognized as India's most admirable healthcare brands 2020 by The Brand Story. The work we have been doing in India since 1995 is life-changing. Over the years, we have made our brand stronger by advancing the world of health™ with our product portfolio across the continuum of care. As a Company, we are so diverse and have such reach and rich global heritage of 120 plus years, that the only way we can build our brand is by consistently and responsibly conducting our business to serve our customers, patients, healthcare workers, researchers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers," said Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director, BD-India/South Asia, on receiving the award. For more information, please visit: www.thebrandstory.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)