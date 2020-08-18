Left Menu
Development News Edition

European bond yields fall as dollar drop gains steam

On Tuesday, British two-year bond yields fell 2 bps to minus 0.053%, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. Even peripheral European bonds such as Italian debt have rallied in recent weeks with the closely watched Italy-Germany yield spread, an indicator of risk appetite towards the euro zone, dropping below 144 basis points on Monday, the tightest level since end-February.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:06 IST
European bond yields fall as dollar drop gains steam

German government bond yields fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday with European debt a major beneficiary of a broadly weaker dollar fuelling demand for fixed income assets elsewhere. With little in terms of major data this week except flash European PMI estimates on Friday, investors resumed the hunt for alternative safe-haven assets to U.S. Treasuries.

In quiet London trading, benchmark German government debt yields edged one basis point lower to minus 0.467%, a three-day low. Other core European debt yields, including on French and Belgian bonds, also slipped. The drop in core bond yields in Europe reversed a trend of last week when German government bonds sold off sharply with yields rising to a one-month high.

"The general picture is very uncertain overall and we see a lot of risks in the coming months so European government debt should remain supported in the short term," said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner. The dollar fell to a fresh two-year low against its rivals on Tuesday as a deadlock on further policy stimulus and concerns about escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing cast a shadow over the greenback's medium-term outlook.

The prospects of a weakening dollar and negative inflation-adjusted yields thanks to the Fed's unprecedented stimulus measures in recent months have dented demand from investors in Japan and Europe in recent months. Net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar grew to their largest since May 2011 last week and spot trade in recent days suggests the position has only grown further since.

Strategists at Mizuho noted the dollar's weakness has seen European, British and Japanese bonds rally, suggesting "this was another leg of the ongoing real money flow out of dollar assets". On Tuesday, British two-year bond yields fell 2 bps to minus 0.053%, the lowest level in nearly two weeks.

Even peripheral European bonds such as Italian debt have rallied in recent weeks with the closely watched Italy-Germany yield spread, an indicator of risk appetite towards the euro zone, dropping below 144 basis points on Monday, the tightest level since end-February. It was trading at 146 bps on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

House near Ganga river collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

A vacant house on the banks of the Ganga at a village here collapsed due to sharp erosion caused by the rising water level of the river following incessant rainsThe water level of the river was rising rapidly for the last few daysThe house ...

Birlasoft aims to scale Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 mn

Birlasoft Ltd, a part of diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft and said it plans to scale its Microsoft cloud business to USD 100 million around Rs 746 crore. The cloud alliance wi...

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic. Public Health England, a cornerstone of the stat...

WHO calls for widespread flu vaccinations this year

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, World Health Organization senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday. More than 21.9 million people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020