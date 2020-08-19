Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:47 IST
The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka
Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout the state. The policy sheds light on all areas viz. manufacturing, manufacturing services, advanced manufacturing, smart manufacturing, research and development, and innovation.

With effective monitoring and implementation of the New Industrial Policy 2020-25, Namma Karnataka will be propelled in its launch to become 'The Factory of the Future'. The new policy encourages enterprises of all sizes, to be the engines of growth for sectors like electrical and electronics, information & communication technology, biotechnology, nanotechnology, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and nanomachinery industries.

There is an underlying promise to explore more into the domains of new-age disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, automation, data analytics, machine learning, 3D printing and robotics, knowledge-based industries, etc. It takes its momentum further from the previous policy with regards to industrial growth, the contribution of the manufacturing sector to state and central GDP, attracting foreign investments, creating employment opportunities, and creating a single-window system, e-udyami, for swift and hassle-free clearances.

"The Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of Karnataka has come out with a visionary, forward-looking, and far-sighted Policy catering to all segments of business leading to an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the true sense. We believe that the turnover based incentive is a welcome move to attract investors from many sectors placing Karnataka on the global map in regards to advanced manufacturing, research and development, innovation, and creativity. I am sure that the theme of BCIC this year 'Namma Karnataka a Gateway to future India' is in full alignment with the government initiatives. We assure the Chief Minister and the Industry Minister that BCIC will work hand in hand with the Government in the implementation of the policy both heart and in spirit," said TR Parasuraman, President - BCIC in the light of the release of the New Industrial Policy. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover

The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organise new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. In a statement carried overnig...

Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan seeks deferment of hearing on sentencing in SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the hearing on his sentencing with respect to the contempt of court case, till a review petition is filed and considered by the c...

Jaishankar shares video of himself exercising as part of Fit India Freedom run campaign

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday shared a video of himself exercising as part of the Fit India Freedom run campaign, an initiative to promote fitness across the country. In the video, Jaishankar can be seen jogging, stret...

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through public-private partnership: Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through public-private partnership Prakash Javadekar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020