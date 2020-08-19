Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIA Global expands footprint in Asian markets

FIA Global, a leading fintech company in digital payment and distribution systems for the last-mile financial inclusion in India and Nepal, on Wednesday announced its fintech operation in Bangladesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:19 IST
FIA Global expands footprint in Asian markets
The company will provide financial products for low-income customers. Image Credit: ANI

FIA Global, a leading fintech company in digital payment and distribution systems for the last-mile financial inclusion in India and Nepal, on Wednesday announced its fintech operation in Bangladesh. FIA Global will provide financial products for low-income customers in the country. As a part of these plans, local and national entrepreneurs will be offered services like utility bill payments, insurance, pension scheme, institutional credits for the unorganised sector.

"The gender gap in financial access in Bangladesh presents an opportunity for FIA to replicate our successful financial inclusion model for women there," said Sudip Banerjee, Chief Risk Officer of FIA Global. The company endeavours to increase awareness on how the under-served can capitalise on the digital growth opportunity.

It also enables individuals to avail an array of services -- banking, micro credit, digital collections and recoveries, insuretech, digital payment solutions including Bharat Bill Pay, global remittances including Nepal Money Transfer and access to other socially impactful products and services. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...

Sugar exports likely to make up for shortfall in domestic demand: Report

Sugar offtake is likely to remain flat in the current sugar season October 2019-September 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruptions as buoyant exports are expected to make up for the shortfall in domestic consumption, according to a report. Ind...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020