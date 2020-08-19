Left Menu
Development News Edition

India expects to sell 1.5 mn bales of cotton to Bangladesh to cut record closing stock: CCI CMD

Agarwal said he expects 1-1.5 million bales of cotton to be sold under the proposed agreement with Bangladesh. He said India is likely to have a record surplus closing stockpile of 9 million bales of cotton by September-end, adding that the State Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will subsequently sell the cotton to the country's mills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:36 IST
India expects to sell 1.5 mn bales of cotton to Bangladesh to cut record closing stock: CCI CMD
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-owned Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) expects to sell 1-1.5 million bales of cotton to Bangladesh to liquidate surplus stocks, a top company official said on Wednesday. In an interview with PTI, Cotton Corporation of India Chairman Pradeep Kumar Agarwal said the exports would take place on a government-to-government basis and the shipments could start from next month onwards.

He said India's closing stock of cotton is likely to touch 9 million bales by the end of the current marketing year 2019-20 (October to September). One bale is equal to 170 kg. "It is in the G2G (government-to-government) agreement mode. Some quantity we have sold through tender but under G2G, it will take time because the MoU (memorandum of understanding) which is to be signed between both countries is in the vetting stage," Agarwal told PTI over the phone.

Asked if the sale can take place by September before the new crop arrives, he said, "I think so". Agarwal said he expects 1-1.5 million bales of cotton to be sold under the proposed agreement with Bangladesh.

He said India is likely to have a record surplus closing stockpile of 9 million bales of cotton by September-end, adding that the State Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will subsequently sell the cotton to the country's mills. Talking about his company, Agarwal said CCI's total procurement this year was 105 lakh bales, plus 9 lakh bales from 2018-19, which put the total stock at 114 bales, out of which, some stock has been sold.

"By September-end, I am expecting it (CCI's net stock) maybe around 3 million bales," he said. Agarwal said India's total production estimate as per the Cotton Advisory Board was 360 lakh bales. However, Cotton Corporation of India estimates the country's overall production at around 350 lakh bales, he said.

Asked about the price at which cotton will be sold under the agreement, Agarwal said it will not be less than the domestic price in India and depends on the variety of cotton they are likely to purchase, adding that the minimum rate is Rs 35,000 a candy. "(By September), some quantity will go out. It will continue, but after the agreement, we have to watch the progress, what is their demand, what is the price coming, everything has to be watched," he said.

Agarwal said the price of sale will depend upon various factors, including the variety, quantity, and quality parameters of the cotton as the price differs with its quality attributes and is not uniform. He shared that CCI paid Rs 5,500 per quintal to farmers for buying the raw kapas (cotton), at the minimum support price which is more than the market rate.

Cotton Corporation of India procures cotton from farmers at the minimum support price and sells it to mills.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police not planning to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients:Govt

The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that the state police was not planning to collect Call Data Records of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing home quarantine, as well as at various hospitals. The government stated t...

Cabinet okays increase in sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 to Rs 285/qtl for 2020-21

The Centre on Wednesday decided to increase the minimum price sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 10 to Rs 285 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October 2020. The decision to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price FR...

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020