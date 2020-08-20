Left Menu
CyberCX NZ to offer most comprehensive end-to-end capability

CyberCX NZ will have a large specialised cybersecurity workforce in New Zealand, serving enterprise and government customers in a $600 million cybersecurity services market.

Updated: 20-08-2020
CyberCX NZ’s purpose is to defend and protect New Zealand businesses, enterprises and government agencies from global and local cyber threats. Image Credit: ANI

CyberCX is unifying New Zealand's best cybersecurity talent, expertise and capability to create the country's leading full-service cybersecurity operator. CyberCX NZ will have a large specialised cybersecurity workforce in New Zealand, serving enterprise and government customers in a $600 million cybersecurity services market.

CyberCX NZ's purpose is to defend and protect New Zealand businesses, enterprises and government agencies from global and local cyber threats. CyberCX NZ offers a unique focus on both risk and technology, a key differentiation from existing players in the market.

As a pure-play cyber company, CyberCX NZ will offer the most comprehensive end-to-end capability in New Zealand, covering key cybersecurity domains: consult and advisory; governance, risk and compliance; digital forensics and incident response, penetration testing and assurance; security integration and engineering; and managed security services. CyberCX NZ also provides cloud and mobile security, and identity management services.

CyberCX New Zealand CEO Grant Smith, who previously founded Gen2 Consulting and DMZ Global, said CyberCX NZ would transform New Zealand's cybersecurity landscape. The company's plans include:

Increasing CyberCX's New Zealand workforce to more than 100 employees in the next year

Expanding offices in Wellington and Auckland, followed by opening an office in ChristchurchInvesting in developing a unique New Zealand security operations centre (SOC) capability and local cyber workforce development. CyberCX NZ is building a local platform to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity services, supported by investment in systems, processes, tools and a centralised support structure that enables frontline teams to focus on what they do best – deliver great services to valued customers.

New Zealand talent and technology is at the heart of CyberCX. Grant Smith, CyberCX NZ's CEO said, "It is clear that many New Zealand businesses, enterprise and government organisations are not yet well enough advised, supported or equipped to defend their critical assets. Each year thousands of New Zealand organisations fall victim to cyber-attacks totalling tens of millions of dollars in losses. 40% of those incidents are linked to state-sponsored actors. CyberCX NZ is committed to lifting the country's national resilience and is focused on maintaining an independent stance, agile ways of operating and core cyber focus."In the past 12 months, CyberCX launched its Australian operations, establishing the largest independent cybersecurity firm operating in Australia, with over 500 cybersecurity professionals under the leadership of CyberCX Group CEO, John Paitaridis, and Chief Strategy Officer, Alastair MacGibbon.

CyberCX CEO, John Paitaridis, has reinforced the importance of creating the leading trans-Tasman cybersecurity player, "New Zealand is a natural market focus for CyberCX. With the exponential growth in the number of cyberattacks on Australian and New Zealand businesses and government agencies and the aggressive tactics we are seeing from threat actors, we need to significantly bolster our trans-Tasman cyber capability to secure our companies and sovereign interests, in particular, Australian and New Zealand critical infrastructure including utilities, agricultural, financial systems, logistics and supply chain. Never has this been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It is time that Australia and New Zealand had its own cybersecurity company, a national champion at scale, able to defend and protect our local businesses and economies. For too long we have relied on international companies for cyber services, where their interests don't always align.

We are fiercely independent and driven by our purpose to protect the communities we serve. We are uniquely focused on delivering mission-critical cybersecurity services to New Zealand businesses and government leveraging our 500 plus cybersecurity specialists on both sides of the Tasman.

Cyber attackers do not recognise borders and they are increasingly focused on targeting our part of the world. At CyberCX we are unifying the best cybersecurity talent, capability and expertise across Australia and New Zealand and taking up the fight on behalf of our customers."

