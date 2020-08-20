Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle

Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:26 IST
China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle

Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,371.48 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the real estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index down almost 1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% at 24,662.71. ** The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%​. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday. ** The print came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.

** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** "The market is worried about there may not be more much liquidity to come," he added. ** Several Federal Reserve policymakers sounded downbeat on the U.S. economy, warning that more easing might be need as a rebound in employment was already slowing.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.7% while Japan's Nikkei index was down almost 1%. ** The yuan was 0.04% weaker at 6.9220 per U.S. dollar at 0422 GMT. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5%, while the CSI300 is up 14.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.9% this month.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia government may block China Mengniu's dairy firm purchase -media

Australias government may block China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltds purchase of some of the countrys best-known milk brands, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday, citing sources who blamed diplomatic issues.Treasurer Josh Frydenberg...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slump, gold jumps after dovish Fed

Asian equities and U.S. futures fell on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserves cautious view of the economy, tensions with China and new clusters of coronavirus infections.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid ...

Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to IT sector will always be remembered: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his contributions to the IT sector will always be rememberedBorn on this day in 1944, Gandhi served as the prime mini...

Macron to meet with Merkel in France today

Paris France, Aug 20 ANISputnik French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday at his summer residence, the Fort of Bregancon, located in southern France.According to the Elysee Palace,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020