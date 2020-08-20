China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle
Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday.Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:26 IST
Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,371.48 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the real estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index down almost 1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% at 24,662.71. ** The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday. ** The print came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.
** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** "The market is worried about there may not be more much liquidity to come," he added. ** Several Federal Reserve policymakers sounded downbeat on the U.S. economy, warning that more easing might be need as a rebound in employment was already slowing.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.7% while Japan's Nikkei index was down almost 1%. ** The yuan was 0.04% weaker at 6.9220 per U.S. dollar at 0422 GMT. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5%, while the CSI300 is up 14.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.9% this month.
ALSO READ
Hong Kong reports 85 coronavirus cases as authorities battle third wave
Hong Kong reports 85 coronavirus cases as authorities battle third wave
Hong Kong stocks end higher on global stimulus, recovery hopes
Trump says U.S. action on Hong Kong likely to boost U.S. exchanges
Shanghai share index closes higher for fifth day on financials boost